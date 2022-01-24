By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
The January meeting of the Owsley County Board of Education was called to order on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll call was done for both in person and virtual. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented.
A motion was made and carried to appoint Betty Jo Neeley as Board Secretary, Autumn Herald as Board Treasurer and Tia Combs Freeman Matthis & Gary, LLP as Board Attorney for another year.A motion was made and carried to approve the 2022 board meeting date and time as every second Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. at the Board Office. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the regular board meeting (December 14, 2021) and a special board meeting (December 21, 2021).
January is “School Board Appreciation Month.” Betty Jo Neeley presented each board member with a certificate. She also told the board that they have a post on their school website. It is a Proclamation signed by County Judge Executive Cale Turner honoring the members of the Owsley County Board of Education during School Board Recognition Month.
Autumn Herald gave the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the SFCC Offer of Assistance in the amount of $14,097. A motion was made and carried to approve a draft budget. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel Expense for December 2021 and January 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve the universal mask mandate that includes everyone. This includes all students from 2 through the end of high school and all adults that work with the children (bus drivers, teachers, cooks, custodians).
Mrs. Hisel and Ms. Smith gave an update on the 2022 Senior Trip. They have 16 students that showed interest in going on the trip. They are thinking that they should take a school bus which would save them money. They presented an itinerary to the board with a lot of things to keep the students busy for the week. They are still going to have another fundraiser to try to get the rest of the money that they need. The Trip is tentatively scheduled for April 25-29, 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve the Senior Trip (but with flexible dates because of testing), the SBDM Reports and the reports from each department.
Jerry McIntosh was employed by the board as the ESSER-Funded Financial Consultant. Dr. Timothy W. Bobrowski has announced his retirement effective 9/1/2022. The board also accepted the resignation of Susan Stepp ESS_Funded Instructional Assistant at OCHS effective 1/10/2022. She will continue as a substitute teacher.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
