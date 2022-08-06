July was a Busy Month for City Workers

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Booneville City Hall. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. Mayor Bobrowski asked if there were any additions, deletions or corrections that needed to be made to the minutes from the June 8, 2022 (regular meeting), June 21 (special session or planning session). A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes as they were presented. 

     David Hall, Superintendent of the Booneville Water & Sewer, stated “we have been busy chasing down leaks, working with the second site crew that has rolled in and working with the Master Meter people that are here. We have had the lining group here, as well. We did have an issue with the pump station. All the silt, sand and grit that got pushed down in it. We got it resolved and it appears to be working like it is supposed to. The flow is way down at the sewer plant. We are down over 130,000 gallons a day.” The mayor informed the council that the F-250 truck is supposed to be here later this month. The guys have been driving around in the dump truck. 

