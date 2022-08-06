July was a Busy Month for City Workers

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Booneville City Hall. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. Mayor Bobrowski asked if there were any additions, deletions or corrections that needed to be made to the minutes from the June 8, 2022 (regular meeting), June 21 (special session or planning session). A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes as they were presented.
David Hall, Superintendent of the Booneville Water & Sewer, stated “we have been busy chasing down leaks, working with the second site crew that has rolled in and working with the Master Meter people that are here. We have had the lining group here, as well. We did have an issue with the pump station. All the silt, sand and grit that got pushed down in it. We got it resolved and it appears to be working like it is supposed to. The flow is way down at the sewer plant. We are down over 130,000 gallons a day.” The mayor informed the council that the F-250 truck is supposed to be here later this month. The guys have been driving around in the dump truck.
Lisa Napier from KRADD, presented the council with an I & I Draw. This was a request for payment in the amount of $168,343. This request basically said that the engineering work on the design is 100% complete and contract #2 is at 95%. A motion was made and carried to approve the request for payment. Tammy Shouse told the council that the city had received their grant for $4,000 and work has already begun on the old Chrysler building.
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report. Then Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts gave her monthly report. She stated that there have been approximately 6-7 KSP troopers assigned to the Lee-Owsley area. They have been answering a lot of the calls that she would normally be answering. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills.
David Hall stated that if you want to know how good customer service has become since Covid-19, a pump was dropped off in front of the office and no one even knew that it was there.
Tammy Shouse, City Treasurer, informed the council that the city had been in touch with the school district and they were not planning on doing any inflatables for back to school. Noble Farms has said that they would like to do something for the kids. It will be free admission for the kids to come in. There will be 3-4 inflatables. The FFA and Public Library are going to be doing things for the kids. A motion was made and carried to help out with the water and an inflatable. Commissioner Noah Noble abstained from this vote. She went on to tell the council that there have been complaints about dumpster diving at the dumpster at Dollar General. The city's attorney is going to look at the city ordinances and see if they have one in place about dumpsters being in enclosed spaces. Then he will be sending a letter to the property owner stating that it needs to be enclosed. Then Tammy mentioned the garage adjacent to the Action Team. Tammy said that the health department and Tara Roberts were checking on this today. Tara is down there often.
A motion was made and carried to go into executive session to take care of legal business. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the executive session.
