Kentucky’s Tenth Scholar House Opens on EKU’s Campus

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) partnered with Kentucky River Foothills to create a program that supports veteran single-parent students in the pursuit of their degree, while also offering workforce development opportunities. The partnership, which included many other corporations and agencies, afforded the creation of the Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House located on the Richmond campus of EKU.

The Workforce Pathway is an innovative project that addresses workforce development, education support and affordable housing for single-parent students within the Commonwealth. The Workforce Pathway also offers opportunities to unemployed/under-employed members of the Richmond community. 

Recommended for you