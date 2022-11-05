Kentucky’s Tenth Scholar House Opens on EKU’s Campus

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) partnered with Kentucky River Foothills to create a program that supports veteran single-parent students in the pursuit of their degree, while also offering workforce development opportunities. The partnership, which included many other corporations and agencies, afforded the creation of the Workforce Pathway at Kit Carson Commons Scholar House located on the Richmond campus of EKU.
The Workforce Pathway is an innovative project that addresses workforce development, education support and affordable housing for single-parent students within the Commonwealth. The Workforce Pathway also offers opportunities to unemployed/under-employed members of the Richmond community.
“Priority enrollment at Kit Carson Commons goes to those who are veterans, of which Eastern Kentucky University is ranked number one in serving. With missions rooted in education, workforce development and serving our veterans, partnering with Kentucky River Foothills just made sense,” said EKU President David McFaddin.
“I want to say that for those who come to this center, where EKU is providing free of charge, workforce development opportunities for members of our community looking for support in their careers, this is the place to get it.”
Residents of Kit Carson Commons Scholar House receive case management, workshops and access to various programs including parenting skills, management of family resources, nutrition, work skills, problem solving and job search techniques.
The program supports single-parent military service members and veterans enrolled in an approved post-secondary institution (including technical colleges and online programs). Additional priorities include single parents who are enrolled full-time in a post-secondary institution.
Sixteen residents at Kit Carson Commons are students at EKU. Tallia Cuttino, a senior aviation major and resident said, “This program is awesome and provides support for me and my daughter. It's everything that you need academically, financially and emotionally. Whatever you can think of, they are here to help.”
Kit Carson Commons has 30 housing units, consisting of two and three-bedroom apartments, of which three are fully handicap-accessible living quarters with one equipped for hearing-impaired persons. Apartment amenities include a washer/dryer, dishwasher, storage space and a designated parking lot.
Non-residential workforce training opportunities are available to unemployed and under-employed members of the community, focusing on industry, manufacturing, warehousing and shipping/distribution.
