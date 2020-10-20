The Owsley County Board of Education met in a Special Session on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The reason for the special session was to swear in a new board member to finish out Dr. Joey Minter's term. The meeting was via Zoom with a limited number of in persons. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. There was a motion made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. Then a motion was made and carried to go into executive session. Another motion was made and carried to return to the board meeting.
The Open Session was for the appointment of Mrs. Kim Campbell to serve as Board Member in District #3 to fill the rest of the term of the late Dr. Joey Minter, with the term ending December 31, 2022. Mrs. Kim Campbell abstained from voting due to not being sworn in yet. A motion was made and carried to appoint Mrs. Kim Campbell to this position. Then Owsley County Judge Executive Cale Turner administered the Official
Oath of Office – Swearing In of new board member Kim Campbell.
A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the regular board meeting on September 8, 2020. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report given by Jerry McIntosh. Then the board had some discussion about plans for schools to re-open on November 4, 2020. There are three options that the board is looking at right now. Option 1: (In-person) November 4 – December 20 – Return to school (K-12) in person following KDE recommendations. Option 2: (Hybrid) Example Maroon/White day breakdown (Based on 50% in person for students. Option 3: (Virtual) November 4 – Remote learning K-12 > following KDE recommendations. This was only a discussion and no action was taken at this time. Another special called meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 to finalize plans to re-open schools starting November 4, 2020.
A motion was made and carried to approve the GMAP District Assurances. A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: SBDM reports; approve advertisement for bids for a walk-in cooler for Food Service; approve 2020-2021 KSBA First Degree Scholarship Program; approve Early Head Start/Head Start Policies & Procedures Human Resource; approve Early Head Start/Head Start Policies & Procedures Children with Disabilities; approve Early Head Start/Head Start Policies & Procedures Transition Services; approve Early Head Start Policies & Procedures Service for Pregnant Women; to approve fundraising and the reports given by each department. The following personnel action was taken: employed Jacob McCOy in UNITE position, employed Stephen Herald as Assistant X Country Coach OCHS, employed Tia Botner as OCES Cheer Coach, and Felecia Pittman as OCES Assistant Cheer Coach. Dr. Bobrowski informed the school board of the Preschool District Determinations Letter. This letter informs the parents and caregivers about how the Preschool is doing. “Our Preschool is where it needs to be and this is what this letter is about. It is an acknowledgment of the regulations and policies,” said Dr. Bobrowski.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
