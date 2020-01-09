Owsley County's Lady Owls played two games last week as they prepare this week for a tough battle vs Wolfe County in the All A at Campton.
Owsley traveled to Jackson to play the Breathitt County Lady Cats at the Coliseum. Owsley jumped out early and led 20-7 after one quarter and maintained the lead for the remainder of the game. Breathitt did manage to cut into the lead and was actually within 11 after the third quarter but Owsley went on a 24-10 run in the last quarter to pull away and win 74-49. Owsley shot 52% for the game and did much better from the free throw line than in previous games, making 11/13.
Owsley scoring: Lexy Lynch 27 and 10 rebounds for a double-double, Carly Smith 21 which included 3/5 from 3 point range, Kenzie Herald 9 and 8 assists, Mic Johnson 6. Ameila Murray 4, Shelby Murray 4, and Kerissa Shouse 3.
The next game was with Lee County on Homecoming night. This was a seeded district game and always important for tournament bracket placement in post season. Lee County has a very young team and has struggled this season without their 6'2 center Morgan Hinkle, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Owsley scored first and often and soon held an 18-2 advantage and expanded it to 37-8 at the half. They went on to win 57-22 playing most of the second half with a running clock.
Owsley scoring: Lynch 21, Smith 14, A. Murray 8, S. Murray 6, Herald 5, Johnson 3.
Presley Cundiff led Lee with 19 of their 22 points.
Owsley's record improved to 9-4.
