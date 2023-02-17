With one week remaining before the district tournament begins Monday, February 20 Owsley County is trending in the right direction,  notching three more wins last week to improve their record to 20-6. They’ve already secured the top seed position in the district with a record of 6-0 and have won the Conference Championship trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

     The first game last week was at Lynn Camp. The Lady Owls had little trouble making short work of this game, jumping out to a 53-17 lead at the half. It was simply cruise control thereafter with the younger players getting some playing time with a running clock. Owsley went on to win 71-40.

