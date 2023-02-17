With one week remaining before the district tournament begins Monday, February 20 Owsley County is trending in the right direction, notching three more wins last week to improve their record to 20-6. They’ve already secured the top seed position in the district with a record of 6-0 and have won the Conference Championship trophy for the fourth consecutive year.
The first game last week was at Lynn Camp. The Lady Owls had little trouble making short work of this game, jumping out to a 53-17 lead at the half. It was simply cruise control thereafter with the younger players getting some playing time with a running clock. Owsley went on to win 71-40.
Statistically the game was as uneven as the score. Owsley shot 47% FG to Lynn Camp’s 27%. Owsley made 11 treys to Lynn Camp’s 6. And Owsley won the boards 42-26.
Owsley was led in scoring by Carly Smith with 22 points and 8 assists. Closely behind was Layah Lynch with 21 points, which included five 3-pointers. Addie Terry added 12 points and 4 assists. Macey Brown scored 6 and pulled down 11 rebounds. Shelby Murray had 5 points and 13 rebounds. Kenzie Grubb had 3 points and 4 assists. Natalie Reed came off the bench and scored 2.
Owsley traveled a good distance for their next game (close to 90 miles) to play Jenkins, a school who used to be in the 14th region and are returning next season per KHSAA. The Cavaliers have had a rough road this season with few wins, and Owsley being one of the region’s top rated teams wasn’t going to change that for them. This is a game I’m going to skip the details and just say Owsley had zero problems scoring and ended the game with a running clock and a 69-21 victory.
Carly led again in scoring with 15 points and a team high 6 assists. Addie scored 14 and nailed four 3-pointers. Macey scored 12 with 10 rebounds, a double-double. Kenzie had 10 points, Layah 9, and Shelby 7 and 11 rebounds.
The last game of the week was an added on game at Menifee County Saturday afternoon. The Lady Wildcats offered a much stiffer challenge than the previous two games. They had won the 16th Region All A last month and had played a very hard schedule. The game lived up to its billing, with neither team able to break away from the other. Owsley led 13-9 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime. Menifee overtook the Lady Owls in the 3rd quarter and held a 36-31 lead at the end of the period. However, Owsley came alive in the last quarter to win that period 17-9 and post a 48-45 victory.
The Lady Owls didn’t play well, shooting 33% and only making 4/16 from behind the arc. They were 10/17 at the free throw line, down from their 75% team average for that stat. But a win is a win and to go into another regional gym and come out with a W is a big plus. Shelby had a great game. The junior forward has been terrific on the boards in recent games and it continued in this game as she came away with 10 rebounds.
Layah continued her hot 3 point shooting, connecting on 2/4 and scoring a team high 13 points. Addie scored 11 and had 6 rebounds. Carly scored 10, Shelby had 6, Macey 5 and Kenzie 3.
The last week of the regular season will see the Lady Owls going up against two powerhouse teams from the 13th region in games that have been recently added to the schedule. Tuesday Owsley will make the long journey to Harlan County to play the 20-5 Lady Black Bears. Thursday North Laurel visits Booneville. The Lady Jaguars are 22-6 and presently the number 2 rated team in the mountains, behind number 1 Pikeville. Friday Lynn Camp visits The Palace for Senior Night in a double header with the boys. The girls team do not have any seniors but the boys have 3.
