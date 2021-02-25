Lady Owls Defeat Shelby Valley 58-54 To Advance In All A State Tournament

The All A Classic State Tournament committee had to make some late changes to its annual tournament due to the recent snow and ice storms that invaded Kentucky and caused many weather related problems.The tournament was pushed back for several days but after another winter storm hit the state it was decided to cancel the event, a first for the tournament which has been an annual event for 30 years. A few days later the committee decided to take the recommendation of some of the schools and still have the tournament, albeit with a slightly different look. The original 16 team bracket, which had the 14th region playing the 3rd region, was discarded in favor of a sectional type tournament for the first two rounds and then the semifinals moving on to EKU's Alumni Coliseum. So Owsley County was to match up against 15th region winner Shelby Valley, and by virtue of a coin toss the Lady Owls would host the game at The Palace. The committee tried to get the participating teams as geographically close as possible.
The Lady Cats came into the game as the 4th rated team in the mountain polls and Owsley was at number 6. They also sported an extremely talented guard, actually Lady Cat coach Lonnie Rowe's daughter Chassity Rowe, who is committed to play at Kentucky. The junior guard has been getting big time raves for several years. So the Owsley County coaching staff knew they would have to devise a good defensive strategy to try to contain her. In the end that strategy worked out perfectly. They were able to cut down her penetration into the lanes and scoring, holding her to 2 points for the game. She did dish out 10 assists but limiting a guard of her capability to 2 points and 1/10 shooting is a huge compliment to Coach Travis Smith and his assistants.
The game was intense and back and forth throughout. It was knotted at 15-15 after the first quarter and Shelby Valley led 28-24 at the half. Owsley came out ready in the 3rd quarter and took the lead behind some great 3 point shooting by Addie Terry and Carly Smith and good free throw shooting by Lexy Lynch. Lynch had an off day shooting the ball but she made up for it with slashing drives that drew fouls and sent her to the line, where she made 9 of 12 free throws. At the quarter's end Owsley led 41-37. Eighth grader Addie Terry nailed a 3 point shot as the horn sounded. The Lady Owls built a 10 point advantage with about 5 minutes remaining in the game but the Lady Cats were able to make a comeback off a few Owsley miscues and cut the lead to 2 points with less than a minute left in the game. However, with about 20 seconds left in the contest Carly Smith stepped to the line and made 2 huge free throws to put the score at 58-54 and Shelby Valley was unable to score. Senior Lady Owls guard Kenzie Herald retrieved the ball and dribbled out the clock to end the game and send Owsley into the second round of the state tournament.They will play the winner of the 13th region champion Pineville and the 11th region champion Berea. That game will be played Thursday February 25 at Berea. The Lady Owls will have to play at the away gym in the second round.
Freshman Carly Smith led Owsley with 19 points and she was a perfect 7/7 from the free throw line. Eighth grader Addie Terry tossed in 16 points, which included four treys. Lexy Lynch scored 11 points and was team high in rebounds with 8. Kenzie Herald, playing in her first game since January 29 due to illness, was a spark plug on defense and running the offense. She scored 8 points. Ameila Murray battled girls taller than her throughout the game and was important in the paint on defense and rebounding. She scored 4 points and had 6 rebounds. Kyra Looney scored 14 points for Shelby Valley, which included four treys. Laci Johnson, a 6 foot player, scored 14 mostly on offensive rebounds and put backs. Alyssa Elswick, another 6 foot player, scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds.
Owsley County's record improved to 13-1 and Shelby Valley is now 8-4. The Lady Cats play a challenging schedule with one of their losses to 4th ranked in the state Bardstown Bethlehem, defending All A state champions.
Owsley shot 46% field goals for the game compared to Shelby Valley's 36%. Owsley was 19/23 from the foul line. The Lady Cats won the rebound battle 34-26. Owsley had 14 assists and Valley had 16. Owsley turned the ball over 12 times and the Lady Cats had 11 turnovers.
