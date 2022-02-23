Owsley County girls team wrapped up the number one seed for the 56th district tournament with a convincing 52-33 victory over Powell County in Stanton. The Lady Owls needed the win to secure the seed. A loss would have placed Estill County as the top seed.
Owsley held an 18-11 halftime lead and increased the lead to 9 points after three quarters of play. Owsley used a big 23-13 advantage in the last quarter to put the game away.
Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 21 points. She also led in rebounds with 10. Carly Smith scored 13 points which included three treys. Addie Terry had 7 points, Layah Lynch 6, and Kerissa Shouse 5.
Mykyra Caudill led the Lady Pirates with 13 points.
The Lady Owls last game of the season was at home against a very good Jackson County team who came into the contest sporting an 18-8 record, a 13th region All A championship and an All A state tournament quarterfinals finish.
Owsley had a distinctive height disadvantage in the game with the Lady Generals having two girls at 6’2. That ended up being a big factor in the outcome as Jackson County won the battle of rebounds by a margin of 44-23.
Jackson County led after the first quarter 10-9 and increased the lead to 27-23 at the half. However, the third quarter proved to be very detrimental to the Lady Owls as they were outscored 21-10 and trailed 48-33 heading into the last quarter. Jackson County went on to win the game with a final score of 67-54.
Carly Smith was top scorer for Owsley with 17 points. Addie Terry added 14 points, Lexy Lynch 12, Shelby Murray 7, Layah Lynch 2 and Blakesley Whitaker 2. Lexy Lynch left the game halfway through the third quarter with an injured hand and did not return.
6’2 center Kenady Ward led Powell with 14 points and 9 rebounds.
The Lady Owls next play Lee County at 5:30 Monday, Feb 21 in the 56th district tournament at Lee County.
By: Deron Mays
