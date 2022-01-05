Lady Owls Go 3-1 in Florida Tournament

Owsley County’s girls basketball team traveled to Daytona Beach, Florida for a successful and fun holiday tournament this past week. Coach Travis Smith’s team played four games in four days and came away with 3 wins and 1 loss.
The opening game, played Dec 27, was against another Kentucky school, Grant County. The Lady Owls broke out to a 17-9 first quarter advantage and never trailed on their way to a 42-37 victory. Lexy Lynch had her game in high performance as she torched Grant for 18 points. Carly Smith added 11 points, Addie Terry 5, Layah Lynch 4, Kerissa Shouse 3 and Shelby Murray 1. Owsley was led in rebounds by Terry with 6 Murray with 5.
The Lady Owls shot 37% from the floor to Grant’s 31%. Owsley‘s defense forced Grant into 27 turnovers.
The next day Owsley faced a very good Cocke County, Tennessee team. The Lady Owls fell behind by 9 points in the first quarter as Cocke County was able to score inside around the rim several times. The score at halftime had the Lady Owls trailing 22-12. Cocke County expanded their lead in the third quarter to 15 points. The final score was Cocke County 72 Owsley County 52.
Owsley actually shot a better percentage from the floor than their opponent, winning that stat by 39%-37%. Owsley made 8 treys and Cocke County made 6. The statistic that was most damaging to Owsley was Cocke County scored 38 points off turnovers. The Lady Owls did win the battle of the boards, though, 42-39.
Owsley was led in scoring by Addie Terry with 15 points. She also led in rebounds with 8. Lexy Lynch scored 12 points, Carly Smith 11, Layah Lynch 9, Kerissa Shouse 2, Blakesley Whitaker 2 and Shelby Murray
had 1 point and added 7 rebounds.
Seabreeze High from Florida was the Lady Owls next opponent. This was a blowout from start to finish. Owsley jumped out to a 16-2 lead and led at halftime 34-2. Final score was 59-15.
Owsley shot 41%, made six 3’s, 11/13 free throws and had little trouble in this contest.
Layah Lynch led the scoring with 17 points, which included 3 for 4 from 3 point range. Carly Smith scored 15 points, Lexy Lynch 13, Addie Terry 8 and 8 rebounds, Shelby Murray 4, and Blakesley Whitaker 2.
The last game on Dec 30 was against Whitley County, another Kentucky team. The game was close in the first half with Owsley holding a 6 point lead after one period of play and leading by 5 at halftime. However, the Lady Owls put their offense in fast gear in the third quarter with a 22-10 scoring advantage and a lead of 44-27 going into the fourth quarter. Whitley came charging back but the Lady Owls were able to hold them at bay and pulled out a hard fought 54-46 victory.
The two teams were almost identical from the floor with shooting percentage, Owsley at 40% and Whitley 41%. The Lady Owls connected on eight 3 pointers to Whitley’s 4. Owsley won the rebound battle 30-27.
Carly Smith was high scorer with 20 points, of which three baskets were from 3 point range. Lexy Lynch scored 15 points, Layah Lynch had 14, Addie Terry 3 points (and 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 7 steals) and Shelby Murray scored 2 and led in rebounds with 9.
Next up for the Owsley County is the All A tournament first round on January 3, which by luck of the draw Owsley will be hosting. Wolfe County will be the opponent for both the Lady Owls and Owls.
By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
