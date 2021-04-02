By: Deron Mays
In a hard fought game with the Leslie County Lady Eagles the Owsley County Lady Owls survived a shaky first half to claim a 51-44 victory in the first round of the 14th region tournament at Perry Central. Owsley jumped out to a 7-0 lead but a few costly turnovers led to easy baskets for Leslie and the Lady Eagles edged in front of Owsley to hold a 13-12 first quarter lead. Owsley's struggles continued in the second quarter as they were only able to score 7 points in the period while their opponent scored 13. Leslie held a 26-19 halftime lead.
Coach Travis Smith and his staff made some adjustments during the intermission and the results were obvious when they returned to play in the third quarter.
Owsley was hitting on all cylinders on both ends of the court and outscored Leslie 15-5 in the quarter to jump back into the lead at 34-31 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Owsley immediately scored a basket off a steal and a layup to lead 36-31 to start the 4th quarter, then on the next possession Addie Terry nailed a 3 pointer to give them their biggest lead of the night at 39-31. Leslie was able to close within 4 points but the Lady Owls' Kenzie Herald made 4 straight free throws to secure the 7 point victory. Owsley's record improves to 20-3.
Owsley shot 41% for the game and Leslie shot 38%. Owsley made four 3 point shots and Leslie made two. Owsley didn't shoot well from the foul line, converting 9 of 19 attempts, but they made them in the final minutes of the game when they were desperately needed. The Lady Owls scored 18 transition points and had 20 points off turnovers. Owsley won the boards 34-28.
Lexy Lynch led the Lady Owls with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Kenzie Herald scored 13 points and had 7 rebounds, an impressive performance in that category because she is the point guard and usually the shortest player on the floor. Kenzie was also named Game MVP by Hometown24 TV out of Hindman. Addie Terry had 7 points on 3 for 4 shooting and 4 rebounds. Carly Smith scored 9 points and 3 rebounds, Mic Johnson 5 and 3 rebounds, and Ameila Murray had 1 point along with 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Iris Napier led Leslie in scoring with 16 points.
Owsley's next opponent will be Knott County Central who knocked off Wolfe County in the other quarterfinals game. Game time is 5:30 pm Monday, March 29. In the other bracket Letcher Central defeated Perry Central by 1 point and Powell County defeated Breathitt County by double digits. Powell County and Letcher Central will play in the other half of the semifinals Monday at 8:00 pm.
