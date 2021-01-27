Lady Owls Record 8-1; Now Rated #1 in Region

Owsley County's Lady Owls played three games last week and won all of them to improve their record to 8-1. They also moved up in the 14th Region basketball Tim Short Automotive/We Elite weekly poll to the number 1 spot.
The first game of the week was Tuesday vs rival Lee County, played in Booneville. Similar to the game with Lee the previous week the Lady Owls jumped out to a big lead and was never threatened thereafter. Owsley led 34-6 at the half and the remainder of the game was a running clock. Owsley finished with a 52-18 victory. The win puts their record at 3-0 in district play. Carly Smith led the Lady Owls with 19 points, followed by Kenzie Herald with 17. Lexy Lynch and Mic Johnson each scored 5 points, Shelby Murray had 4 and Ameila Murray scored 2.
The following night Letcher Central visited Booneville for a matchup of the number 1 and number 2 rated teams in the region. The limited number of fans that were permitted in the gym due to Covid19 policy and the fans watching on BSN streaming service certainly were entertained with a high intensity contest between two good teams. BSN's Brendon Miller called it "A battle between two regional champions, Letcher Central the defending 14th region champs and Owsley, the recently crowned 14th region All A champs."
Owsley gained a 14-11 advantage after one quarter and both teams played to a 10-10 standstill in the second quarter. Owsley had a 24-21 halftime lead. the entire game was a slow pace affair with each team running through their offensive sets to find an open shot. At one point Letcher tied the game on a trey but Owsley's eighth grader Addie Terry answered with a 3 of her own to put them ahead again. Owsley clinged to a 31-28 lead after three quarters. The last quarter was intense with both teams playing pressure defense but Carly Smith hit a big 3, Kenzie Herald made some key baskets and Lexy Lynch was deadly at the free throw line to help Owsley hold on to win the game 46-40. Owsley shot 45% for the game and Letcher was at 35%. Letcher won the rebounding game with a 35-22 margin. Carly Smith led Owsley with 19 points, Lexy Lynch had 17 points and a team high 9 rebounds. Kenzie Herald had 8 points and Addie Terry had 4. Brooks Bates led Letcher with 13 points.
The last game of the week was Friday, a game in Hazard against the Lady Bulldogs. They had handed Owsley their only loss of the season last Saturday in Booneville, a 47-40 ending. Coach Travis Smith had put that final score on the score clock as a reminder to his team during their last practice before the trip to Hazard. The game was another tough battle and Hazard gained a quick lead behind some excellent 3 point shooting by guard Hannah Stidham. Owsley trailed at the half 29-22 and trailed after three quarters 49-40. But the Lady Owls came alive in the last quarter. Through the first three quarters Hazard had only 2 turnovers but the Lady Owls forced them into 8 turnovers in the period and several were converted into points for Owsley. Lexy Lynch scored the first 7 points of the quarter on her way to 18 points for the period and 33 for the night. She was simply amazing, nailing a pair of treys, making baskets off drives and getting to the free throw line where she was nearly flawless. Kenzie Herald also connected on a pair of 3's and Carly Smith made one as well. Owsley won the quarter 26-9 and secured a 66-60 victory. Owsley shot 40% for the game and Hazard, who was red hot with their shooting for most of the night, connected on 51%. Both teams made eight 3 pointers. Owsley won the battle of the boards 28-26.
Lexy Lynch totaled 33 points and 5 rebounds. She was 12-14 from the free throw line. Carly Smith had 15 points, Kenzie Herald 14, Shelby Murray 2 and Ameila Murray 2. Hannah Stidham led Hazard with 23 points which included five treys. Hayley Caudill scored 17.
The Lady Owls next games are Tuesday in Booneville against district rival Powell County. Buckhorn will visit Friday. Monday, February 1st Owsley will play Knott Central in the first round of the WYMT Mountain Classic at Perry Central.
