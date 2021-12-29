Owsley County made the long trip to Whitesburg on December 21 to play last year’s regional runner-up Letcher Central Lady Cougars and the results were not favorable. Letcher Central used their size to exploit Owsley’s smaller interior defense, scoring 40 of their points in the paint in a 69-47 victory.
The game was close in the first half, with the score at intermission Letcher 31 Owsley 26. At the end of the third quarter the Lady Cougars had extended their lead to 48-40, still in range of an Owsley comeback charge. However, the fourth quarter was all Letcher, with the host out scoring Owsley 21-7 in the period, mostly on the merits of their 5’10 senior center Kaylee Banks, who finished with a game high 25 points for the Lady Cougars.
Owsley County was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 18 points. Carly Smith added 16 points, Addie Terry 7, Shelby Murray 5 and Kerissa Shouse 1. Shelby Murray was tops in rebounds for Owsley with 6.
Owsley County is currently in a Christmas Holiday tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reports back from their first game on Monday the 27th are good, a 5 point victory. I’ll have more details in next week’s Sentinel edition.
By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
