Owsley County overcame a slow start in Monday’s opening round of the All A tournament in Booneville to put away Wolfe County by a final score of 77-50. The Lady Owls held a 32-27 halftime lead but came out of the halftime locker room with an intensity that forced Wolfe into numerous turnovers, of which Owsley converted many into points.
Sophomore guard Carly Smith led the way for the Lady Owls with 24 points, coming on an assortment of long range shots, drives, and fast break run outs. Lexy Lynch and Addie Terry each added 14 points and Layah Lynch scored 11 to place four Lady Owls in double figures. Shelby Murray and Kerissa Shouse each scored 5 points.
Wolfe County was led in scoring by freshman Kenzie Miller who scored 18 points, all coming on 3 point shots.
Owsley’s second round All A game will be Wednesday, Jan 5 at home against Knott Central. These two schools have had many battles in the last four years, with Owsley, the defending 14th regional champs, knocking the Lady Patriots out of the regional All A three of those years.
By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
