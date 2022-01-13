Lady Pats Get Past Owsley In All A 2nd Round

Owsley County fell behind by double digits in the first half of their second round All A game against familiar foe Knott Central in Booneville Wednesday, Jan 5 before mounting a comeback effort in last two quarters. The Lady Patriots built up a 21 point lead on the strength of a 22-9 second quarter advantage and led at halftime 38-20.
The Lady Owls got their game going in the right direction in the second half and cut into the deficit, getting within 7 points at one time. Owsley outscored Knott 17-12 in the third quarter and 18-16 in the fourth but the Lady Pats held on for a 66-55 victory.
Travis Smith is in his fourth year as head coach at Owsley and these two programs have played eight games during his tenure. They are now an even 4-4 record against one another.
Game statistics were very similar for both teams. Owsley shot 49% on field goals and Knott was at 47%. Owsley was 6/15 on
three point attempts and Knott was 5/13. Owsley was 13/21 on free throws and Knott was 15/20. Knott won the rebound battle 29-18. One statistic that was lopsided in the Lady Pat’s favor was points in paint scoring where they won that category 36-22.
Owsley was led in scoring by Addie Terry with 20 points. Lexy Lynch added 15 points and Carly Smith had 13. Kerissa Shouse scored 4 points, Shelby Murray 2 and Aaliyah Lynch 1. Terry and Aaliyah Lynch both had 5 rebounds.
Abbie Maggard led Knott with 22 points and Kylie Gayheart scored 14 and dished out 8 assists.
The Lady Owls next play two big district games, both away. Tuesday, Jan 11 they travel to Estill County and Friday, Jan 14 they visit Powell County. Owsley is 1-1 so far this season in district play.
By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
