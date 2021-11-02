On Wednesday, November 3 the League of Women Voters of Kentucky in partnership with Morehead State University Legal Studies Program, will host a Fair Maps Forum/Webinar. This event, from 4:30-6:00 p.m., is free and open to the public with registration required at lwvky.org.
This webinar is the final of a statewide series produced by the League of Women Voters of Kentucky to share draft maps of potential legislative districts and seek public input on how the maps could be drawn better. As Kentucky state legislators begin to redraw district boundary lines, the League is encouraging citizens to share their ideas for more representative maps of voting districts. Regardless of ethnicity, zip code or interest, citizens need to be fairly represented in Frankfort and Washington.
LWVKY speakers, Cindy Heine and Susan Perkins Weston, will share draft maps using 2020 Census data to show how boundaries can be drawn more fairly and will ask for comments and suggestions.
LWVKY points out that, in the past, gerrymandering has been used to redraw district boundaries to benefit incumbents in their bid for re-election, or to unfairly enhance political preferences. New district lines need to be drawn to give each of our votes equal weight, each of our voices equal stature, and each of our communities equal access to the decision-making processes that make important decisions for us including funding for our schools, hospitals, and other essential services.
"Each election year, much attention is given to candidate personalities and campaign tactics,” said L. Joe Dunman, Assistant Professor of Legal Studies. “Much less scrutiny is given to the districts those candidates are seeking to represent. How those districts are drawn can be the real key to electoral success."
“Since this redrawing of boundaries every ten years is so important to the way citizens are represented, it is imperative that the system be fair and open,” said LWVKY President Fran Wagner. “Regardless of any particular political party or interest group, the entire state benefits when redistricting is done fairly.”
Registration is required for the November 3 Morehead webinar and can be found at lwvky.org. It will be videotaped and available for viewing along with the other forums listed below.
- September 16, 2021: EKU/Richmond
- Tuesday, September 21, Hopkinsville
- Tuesday, September 29, Bowling Green
- Thursday, October 14: Frankfort
- Monday, October 18: Louisville
- Thursday, October 21: Lexington
- Tuesday, October 26: Pikeville
- Tuesday, November 2: Northern Kentucky
