LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

We just finished the fourth week of the 2022 session and, after tackling big issues like the budget and redistricting, we are shifting focus to other issues. Many House committees met this week to hear bills, many of which await action on the House Floor. I always like to remind constituents that you do not have to travel to Frankfort to keep an eye on the legislature. If you would like to view committee hearings or watch the House deliberate legislation, you can visit our website at legislature.ky.gov and watch both live and recorded meetings on YouTube at KY LRC Committee Meetings or on Kentucky Educational Television at ket.org/legislature.
Here are a few examples of the legislation that moved from the House or a House committee this week:
Ensuring Kentuckians in assisted-living, other facilities have access to family, friends: Members of the House approved SB 100, which would establish the right to designate an essential caregiver to visit a resident in-person at long-term care facilities, assisted-living communities, and state mental hospitals. This includes family members, friends or volunteers, among others.
Increased Access to GEDs: The full House approved HB 194, which would allow students unable to graduate to immediately begin working on their General Education Development (GED) tests to be eligible for more job options.
Military spouse occupational licensing: Members of the House also approved HB 91 which would make it easier for spouses of active duty military to receive their occupational licenses. Spouses would not pay any dues or fees for receiving or renewing their licenses. It can be difficult for spouses to continue in their careers when they are being moved around, and this is one step that Kentucky is taking to make the state even more veteran friendly.
Lung cancer screening and prevention: The House also approved legislation that would establish the Lung Cancer Screening and Prevention Program within the Department for Public Health. HB 219 would greatly benefit the many Kentuckians affected by lung cancer and help with preventative measures.
Legislative independence and intervention: The House Judiciary Committee met this week to discuss HB 230, legislation that allows the Senate President and Speaker of the House to intervene in any action or proceeding when the constitutionality of a piece of legislation is questioned. It gives the General Assembly the right to uphold and defend the legislation, when many times the Executive Branch is the one questioning the bill. It also helps to strengthen legislative independence and the separation of powers.
Hyperbaric oxygen treatments for veterans: The House Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee also discussed HCR 40 which urges Kentucky’s Congressional delegation to include hyperbaric oxygen treatments into the Center for Compassionate Innovation. About 13,000 Kentucky veterans suffer from brain injuries and disorders, and studies have shown that the hyperbaric oxygen therapy can repair the brain tissue and significantly improve the quality of life.
Voluntary communication disorder registry: Helping law enforcement serve Kentuckians with communications disorders: The House Local Government Committee approved legislation that would create a voluntary registry within the Kentucky vehicle registration system database. HB 279 would allow those with health conditions or disabilities that make communicating difficult to include their status with other pertinent information.
Saving Small Businesses Money: Kentucky employers facing a jump in their unemployment insurance tax assessment would get relief under legislation that cleared the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee this morning. The measure, HB 144, would allow employers to continue using the rate set for 2020 prior to the COVID pandemic and the state’s shutdown.
Improving Kentucky’s Recycling Systems: The House Natural Resources and Energy Committee approved legislation that would address recycling needs and help spur economic growth. HB 45 would redefine advanced recyclers, companies that break down recycled plastics into raw materials for use in new products, as manufacturers rather than waste disposal. Doing so would bring it under more appropriate regulations and laws. Similar legislation in neighboring Tennessee led to major growth in the industry, and the ultimate passage of HB 45 could bring as many as eight new facilities to Kentucky with an estimated $78 million in annual economic impact.
As always, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website www.legislature.ky.gov.
State Representative Bill Wesley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.