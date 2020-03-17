The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, March 9, 2020. The first item on the agenda was the minutes. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the December 2019 meeting. Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. The General Fund has a balance of $35,987.46 and the Road Fund has a balance of $165,275.07. The Jail Fund has a balance of $800.39 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a balance of $29,956.48. Solid Waste Fund has a balance of $20,359.98, the Parks & Rec. has a balance of $2,261.79 and the LGEDF Fund has a balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge receiving the treasurer's report.
Holly Wilder, Chairperson of Soil Conservation, Sandy Gay, Program Coordinator and the Clerk of Soil Conservation and James Cornett, member of the Soil Conservation Board were present to give their annual Plan of Work for the spring to the Fiscal Court. Holly Wilder told the court that they really appreciate the help that they receive from the fiscal court with the Millage Tax. Sandy Gay told the court that they should have their copies of the Plan of Work that shows what the Soil Conservation plans on doing starting the next fiscal year. We have plans to go and present our grant to get some funding from the Tobacco Settlement. She stated that she does not know for sure that Owsley County will get the money but has gotten it in the past and has spent it where it was supposed to be spent. Sandy says that she doesn't put the amounts of grants in the budget unless she knows how much they are getting. She went on to say that their budget is reworked every time they get grant money. “It is not added into the budget until we know we are getting it, because we don't take it for granted that we will get it and then something changes and we,” she said. According to Sandy, the Soil Conservation District gives grants to farmers to help with things that they need. The Millage Tax Money is for mud and manure management which effects our water quality. She stated that the Tire Amnesty Program is going on March 19th, 20th, and 21st. It will be held out at the OC State Highway Garage. This program only happens every four (4) years. Sandy said that the Spring Cleanup will be happening soon.
Lisa Botner from the tourism commission gave a short report. She stated that tourism is working with other neighboring counties to try to bring more tourism into Booneville and Owsley County. She stated that there has been a motorcycle ride started that is similar to the Tail of the Dragon Ride in another state. This drive is being called “Ride the River Dragon” which runs from Buckhorn Lake Resort to Lee County. Lisa, also, stated that she is working on trying to get a river run going between Owsley County and Lee County.
A motion was made and carried to advertise for bids on the amphitheatre. A motion was also made and carried to pay the county's part of the AirEvac.
The Fiscal Court had the second reading of the Loitering Ordinance. The court decided to advertise the ordinance in the paper for two weeks and then go into effect on April 1, 2020. The ordinance covers the entrances and inside the courthouse. The ordinance will also be posted at the doors of the courthouse. A motion was made and carried to advertise for the two weeks and put the ordinance into effect on April 1, 2020.
The Fiscal Court talked about the pipe replacement policy. It was stated that they have to review and decide if they would like
to stay with replacing pipes with the old galvanized or continue with the plastic. The court unanimously agreed to continue replacing the pipes with plastic. They bigger drain pipes will cost a little more but in the long run be replaced less often saving money in the long run.
The District 10 Highway Office has made some recommendations on rural secondary roads that need to be repaired and how much each one would cost. A motion was made and carried to accept the recommendations of the highway department.
Judge Turner told the court that everyone needs to make sure that they fill out their Census papers when they get them. “It is very important that we get our counts up this time. This determines how much money we get from the federal government for lots of programs. You will need a birthdate for every individual in the household. We will have people available to help anyone that needs help filling out their papers. People should start getting their papers by the last week of March or the first week of April. We will have someone available at the Kiwanis Fish Fry on April 5 to help,” he said.
FEMA has been checking the flood damage from the February Flood. They have an estimate of at least $188,000.00 right now. Judge Turner also told the court that Cheryl McCauley is still volunteering every Tuesday at the Action Team for Casey's Law. If you or someone you love needs help getting off drugs, go see her and she will do what she can to see that you get the help you need.
Judge Turner stated that there has been a couple of people caught illegally dumping garbage in Owsley County. He said that they will be getting more as the illegal dumps are popping up around the county. They will be brought before the Solid Waste Board soon. The road foreman asked the court about putting gates up at the county garage so that people have to check in at the office before they go to dump garbage. A motion was made and carried to approve putting gates up to have better control of the garbage being dumped. People will need to stop at the office and check in before going back to unload. The foreman gave his report and stated that a gentleman had come to look at the excavator and give an estimate to fix it. He stated that it would cost the county between $20,000 and $30,000 just for the parts to fix the excavator and then you would have to add labor on top of that. It would be cheaper to buy a newer one.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. Another motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. Then a motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
