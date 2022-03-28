March Owsley County School Board Notes

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The meeting was called to order by chairperson Joyce Campbell. Attendance was taken for both in person and virtual. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented.
Board members were informed that the KSBA Annual Conference for next year will be February 24-26, 2023 and it has been moved back to the Galt House. The board also scheduled a special meeting for March 29, 2022.
Kyle Wilson from BoomBeans.org and Awesome Inc. gave a presentation on an Entrepreneurship Program that could be offered at OCHS starting in August. Mr. Wilson stated that this program is available for most high school students. He said that they also have a “Code Academy” which is geared more for juniors and seniors. The Code Academy can help them go straight to work after high school or count as college credit. This can also give them the opportunity to learn how to start their own business. After they finish their entrepreneurship year, they will do another year called the “Fellowship.” The board members stated that they would like to see what all needs to be done to implement this program. Superintendent Bobrowski agreed to get in touch with other schools that are offering this program and see how they have implemented the program in their school.
A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the February 8, 2022 meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report presented by Autumn Herald Finance Director/Treasurer. A motion was made and carried to approve the
tentative school staffing and budget allocations to SBDM Councils. A motion was made and carried to approve the matching of funds for the OCHS Academic Team Student Scholarship Programs. A motion was made and carried to approve repurpose/purchase to same bid from another vendor for SUV because we cannot get another Suburban from the original vendor as promised. A motion was made and carried to approve Artie White Auditor (White & Associates PSC) for 2022 auditing services. A motion was made and carried to approve/declare a Resolution to name the OCHS Weight Room after Bobby Bowling.
Discussion then turned to the mask mandate. According to the KDE, students no longer have to wear masks on the bus. So the next question for board members was : “Do we keep the mask mandate as is, do we do away with it or do we make it optional?” Board members agreed that if a parent wanted their child to wear a mask then they should be allowed to and if the parents didn't want their child to wear a mask then they should be allowed to do that. A motion was made and carried to make Owsley County Schools Mask Mandate Optional with Administration collaboration to make the decision to make masks mandatory at each level as needed. If any parent would like additional information they can get in contact with the administrators at their child's school.
A motion was made and carried to approve a draft procedure for the use of nine or less passenger vehicles. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel Expense for February and March, 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve the Collaborative for Teaching and Learning Partnership Agreement July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
The board looked at amending the school calendar for this school year. Currently, the last day of school would be May 27, 2022. Since the school day has been extended by 15 minutes every day and there is time built up, the board agreed to let the students last day of school be on May 20, 2022. Closing day for teachers would be on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Teachers would need to be at their respective schools for 6 hours. All graduations ( Head Start, Elementary and High School) will take place on this day. Teachers would still be required to make up the 5 days. A motion was made and carried to approve the amended calendar. Then Gary Cornett went over the calendar for the upcoming school year. It is very similar to the calendar that the schools have used for 3 years now. He also stated that the board needed to decide if they wanted to keep the Flex PD days. A motion was made and carried to approve the school calendar for 2022-2023 including the use of Flex PD days.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: review OCES & OCHS SBDM reports, approve fundraisers for OCES (boys basketball & 4thgrade store), OCHS (band-Spring Catalog & Cookie Dough, baseball – Hit-A-Thon, seniors-basket auction, Hibachi, Krispy Kreme & golf scramble), approve advertisements for bids: security/fire protection services, custodial/shop supplies, transportation/bus parts & material, diesel fuel, propane, pest control, oil removal, drug testing, tires, cameras system monitoring & repairs, asbestos management, soft drink, juice & water vending, 2022 Suburban (like the one we have), approve overnight trips: band-EKU High School Honor Band February 17-19, 2022 in Richmond, Ky., Academic Team-March 19-20, 2022 in Louisville, Ky., Senior Trip-April 25-30, 2022 to Washington, DC & Virginia Beach, FBLA Spring Leadership Conference April 11-13, 2022 in Louisville, Ky., approve facilities use requests for the Owsley County Sportsman Club Banquet May 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Becky McQueen/Pam Campbell Food Truck at the Farmers Market 1-2 times per week for 2-3 hours on Wednesday and Friday and the reports from each department's administrators.
The board employed Travis Smith as Head Varsity Softball Coach and Jeremy Brewer as Assistant Softball Coach. Superintendent Bobrowski sent Letters of Absenteeism to some Certified and Classified employees and Letters of Intent to all Certified and Classified employees.
A motion was made and carried to approve/declare the Superintendent Vacancy. A motion was made and carried to approve/Decision of Agency to do the search be awarded to KSBA. They will help with the process of finding a new superintendent.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
