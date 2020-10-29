The Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP) is proud to announce the 2020 class of the GSP Campbell Scholars. The GSP Campbell Scholars are named in honor and memory of Ms. Margaret Campbell, a devoted and long-time educational leader and the former executive/administrator of the Governor’s Scholars Program. Throughout Ms. Campbell’s 17 years with the GSP, she helped create a foundation for financial support and stability which will live well into the future.
The GSP Campbell Scholars are supported through the generosity of the Middlefork Financial Group, Inc. and its three principal banks; the Hyden Citizens Bank in Hyden, the Farmers State Bank in Booneville, and the Farmers and Traders Bank in Campton. A number of additional friends and relatives of Ms. Campbell continue to support the Program through personal gifts.
The objective of the GSP Campbell Scholars, through the financial assistance of the Middlefork Financial Group, Inc., is to support and then recognize at least one Governor’s Scholar per year from the counties of Leslie, Owsley, and Wolfe, representing Middlefork Financial’s primary service region.
The following 2020 GSP Scholars were selected:
Ruth Bardin
Owsley County High School
Booneville, KY
Austin Collier
Wolfe County High School
Campton, KY
Kassidy Koogler
Leslie County High School
Hyden, KY
The Governor’s Scholars Program is an inspirational, five-week*, residential summer experience for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who have completed their junior year and are rising seniors. The mission of the GSP is to identify and nurture Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leadership. Established in 1983, the focus of the GSP is not limited to enhancing intellectual development, but also upon the students’ potential to have an impact at the local, state, national and global levels. The experience is intellectually stimulating, promotes self-development and leadership, and fosters a passion for community involvement.
Funded by a combination of public/state and private monies, the program is cost free to the scholars. The Governor, State Legislature, hundreds of corporations, foundations, business and civic leaders and organizations, alumni, families, and friends contribute annually to make this vital program available and effective.
