Mayor Gives Update to the School Board about the Booneville School Sidewalk Improvement Project

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The board members asked that this meeting go back to virtual because of covid. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Attendance was taken for all in attendance, both in person and virtual. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented.
Randy Brookshire and Peter Fisher gave the Owsley County Board of Education a presentation on RossTarrant Architects. A motion was made and carried to approve RossTarrant School District Architects.
Mayor Nelson Bobrowski gave the school board an update on the Booneville School Sidewalk Improvement Project Layout. This will take the sidewalk that is beside the elementary school on up the hill to the high school (above). He also talked about the white house behind the elementary school. He said it looks a lot different.
A motion was made and carried to approve the August board minutes. A motion was made and carried to approve the
financial report that was presented by Autumn Herald. A motion was made and carried to adopt the working budget as presented by Autumn Herald. A motion was made and carried to approve the final payment and deed prep/closing property sale fees. A motion was made and carried to adopt a Resolution relating to Quarantine Leave 2021-2022. A motion was made and carried to approve a COVID-19 District Plan: *Continuation of current masking policy in district owned facilities. *Test to Stay Program. *Vaccinations—KDE to reimburse public school districts for incentives or vaccinated employees. *Authorize the superintendent to use temporary remote instruction. A motion was made and carried to approve the proposal of the Ultimate Airflow Solution—Big Ass Fans. A motion was made and carried to approve the superintendent's travel expense for August and September, which is none at this time. A motion was made and carried to approve the certification for 2021-2022Constitutionally Protected Prayer. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2021-2022 Apprenticeship Program students: Lexie Lynch-MCHC, Morgan Begley-Jackson Energy in Beattyville, Anthony Burns-KRWA (via City of Booneville), Kendrick Little-M & K Trucking, Ryan & Jacob Ratliff-S.O.A.R. (Shaping our Appalachian Region) and Cody Keller.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: SBDM reports, Application for Emergency Certification, District Administrator Representative toEvaluation Appeals (Gary Cornett), MOU Community Work Transition Program, Berea College Agreement, Medicaid Application, Fundraisers, Increase Adult Meal Rates and MOA Striving Readers Grant.
In personnel action, Jordan Hardy, freshmen boys' basketball coach, resigned effective 9/14/2021 and Tia Reynolds, OCES cheer coach, resigned effective 8/17/2021. The following list of people have been employed: Alizabeth Woodard OCES cheer coach, Mandie Delana Bass certified substitute (pending paperwork), Ricky Vires, Crystal Turner and Linda Hall as instructional assistants for Head Start, Andrea Hughes substitute Head Start (pending paperwork), Dan Marshall certified substitute bus driver (pending paperwork), Mitchell Gabbard full time substitute bus driver/substitute custodian/substitute maintenance (pending paperwork), Neil Terry head coach boys varsity basketball, Dontarius Pittman boys' JV coach, Jeremy Brewer boys freshmen coach, elementary boys coach and assistant middle school boys coach, Travis Smith girls varsity head coach, Brent Lynch JV girls coach, Kyle Bobrowski girls elementary coach, girls freshmen and girls middle school coach, Kyle Bobrowski boys golf coach, Stephen Herald middle school girls assistant coach and volunteer elementary girls assistant coach, Justin McIntosh XC assistant coach (pending paperwork), Adrian Hudson certified substitute teacher and IT substitute, Courtney Griffin instructional assistant/certified substitute (pending paperwork), contractual services: Scotty Spicer-bus driver trainer, Dylan Barrett-diesel mechanic, Dr. Ray Locke-profession services (EKU), Volunteer-Bobby Bowling girls and boys basketball. Julia Bishop was recognized for doing girl scouts and Tyler Roberts was recognized for doing boy scouts. Two verbal reprimands were issued.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By:
Lisa Robinson
Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.