McConnell Helps Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky Obtain Grant to Assist Local Veterans

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded a $210,960 competitive federal grant to the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky to help local low-income and homeless veterans obtain employment. Senator McConnell contacted DOL in support of the Center’s grant application. Since 2014, the Senator has helped secure over $580,000 for the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.
“Kentucky’s servicemembers and veterans put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms, so it is crucial we provide for them when they return home,” said Senator McConnell. “This federal grant will allow the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to continue its efforts to provide the most vulnerable local veterans with job training and employment services. With these additional resources, former servicemembers in Eastern Kentucky will be given access to well-paying job opportunities, benefitting both the veterans themselves and the community as a whole.”
“Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is delighted to receive funding to continue to serve homeless veterans in 49 counties in eastern and central Kentucky,” said Mountain Comprehensive Care Center CEO Promod Bishnoi. “These funds will be used to assist at least 80 homeless veterans to find jobs and provide the services they need to succeed. We appreciate Leader McConnell’s continued support for our program and for Kentucky’s veterans.”
