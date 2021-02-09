WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick:
“This morning, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick lies in honor under the dome of the institution he swore to defend — and died defending.
“Four weeks ago, the rotunda was strewn with the debris of an insurrectionist mob. Today, it is adorned in solemn thanksgiving for the sacrifice of a hero.
“On January 6th, those who sought to obstruct our democracy were confronted by a sworn officer and military veteran who was determined to protect it.
“In the face of lawlessness, Brian Sicknick paid the ultimate price to uphold a solemn oath. He gave our nation the last full measure of devotion.
“Our democratic republic was built to endure, but it needs heroes like the officers of the U.S. Capitol Police to ‘support and defend’ it.
“Today, we mourn and give thanks for the true patriot who lies in the Rotunda.
“The Senate and the entire country send our deepest condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family and all who loved him.
“His name will never be forgotten.”
