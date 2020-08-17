The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, August 10, 2020. They met on the 1st floor of the Owsley County Courthouse. Judge Cale Turner called the meeting to order. Social distancing was practiced by all nine in attendance. A motion was made and carried to approve the March, April and May minutes. Cody Lewis, county treasurer, the financial report. The General Fund has a balance of $67,105.30 and the Road Fund has a balance of $94,556.58. The Jail Fund has a balance of $34,831.27 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a balance of $26,851.37. The Solid Waste Fund has a balance of $31,145.06 and the Parks & Rec. Fund has a balance of $839.82. The LGEDF Fund has a balance of $13,765.15. A motion was made and carried to apply for CARES Act Funding.
There was an inspection done by the Labor Cabinet. The diesel tanks are too close together, no handrail on the overhead walkway, the brake lights are not working on one of the trucks, 2 or 3 of the fire extinguishers are missing and not all of the backup horns on trucks are working. These need to be done before Friday. The total of these fines is $20,000. That price can be negotiated down when these have been fixed. Judge Turner stated that they also have some No Smoking signs that need to be put on the diesel tanks.
Teleworks has hired 43 people on the 5th of July. They are still looking for more people that need a job. A motion was made and carried to keep the boat tax rate the same. Another motion was made and carried to keep the compensating rate for the real property.
Owsley County is at 31.6% on the Census. Judge Turner stated that he talked to a guy from NACO and he writes articles for a magazine. He wanted to know what the county was going to do differently to get the numbers of the Census up for this county. Judge Turner stated that since everything was shut down after COVID-19 hit, the people of Owsley County have not had the code to put in when they fill out their Census. Owsley County and Leslie County had only received about 5% of the Census returns when this happened. They put extra security in place for this. This is what is slowing the counting down for the county. Hopefully, this will be resolved soon and the people that have filled out their Census will be counted. Judge Turner said that the housing authorities, city hall, county judge's office, circuit clerk's office, public library and other entities have done all that they can to make sure that all of Owsley County has been counted.
Solid Waste has had one worker to find another job. There are two part time people that have been filling in. There have been very few complaints. There was some discussion about getting a roll-off truck to deal with things such as couches, chairs, etc. A motion was made and carried to accept sealed bids on a West Star truck that the county has that is not being used. The money from this would be put toward the purchase of a roll-off truck.
The road foreman stated that the county is behind on mowing due to people taking vacations. He said that all the roads need to be mowed and then bush-whacked. “The county needs to get a couple of people trained and certified on spraying so that they can spray the weeds along our roads,” said Judge Turner. After the mowing is finished, then the grader can work on the roads.
A motion was made and carried to transfer funds as needed within the budget. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills.
Mayor Bobrowski brought a copy of an Ordinance that was passed in 2001 about septic tanks and sewers. The court decided that they will table this until the September meeting so that they can see what this ordinance involves and what they need to do. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
