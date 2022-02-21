New Hires Were Approved at the February School Board Meeting

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on February 8, 2022. The meeting was called to order by the board chairperson, Joyce Campbell. Attendance was taken both in person and virtually. Some were not in attendance due to a ballgame or covid. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Meeting Minutes from January 11, 2022 meeting. The Annual KSBA Conference is in Louisville, Ky February 25-27, 2022 for the school board members.
Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer, gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was also made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel expense for January and February, 2022.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: review SBDM Reports, approve overnight trip request (OCHS Band students (4) -University of Kentucky High SchoolHonor Band January 28-30, 2022, Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools Convening - March 9-11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio (Superintendent), AASA National Conference on Education – February 17-19, 2022 in Nashville, TN (Superintendent), approve fundraisers (OCES 1st grade – Braided Bread (February), (OCHS – Cheerleaders District Ad Books) and the reports from each department.
The board accepted the resignation of Rodrick Bingham Head Coach Archery (effective 1/22) and Ashley Adams Early Head Start (effective 1/25/2022). The board approved the hiring of Jeremy Brewer ESSER Funded Instructional Assistant OCHS, Jackie Rice Classified Substitute HS/EHS, and Joey Bowman Employment Specialist Position OCHS (pending paperwork). The board approved the retirement of Zella Yvetta Kidd EHS/HS (effective 2/4/2022).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
