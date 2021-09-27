NO Sunday Alcohol Sales in Owsley County

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, September 13, 2021. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the regular meeting and special meetings both in June and the regular meeting in July.
The County Treasurer, Cody Lewis, gave the treasurer's report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $238,005.92. The Road Fund has a cash balance of $543,373.16. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $20,168.68. The L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $5,334.08. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $34,106.62. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $1,349.16. The LG EDF Fund has a cash balance of $ 897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $428,837.98. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the treasurer's report.
Lesa Marcum, Director of the Owsley County Public Library, informed the court that the Library Tax Rate will be a little lower than last year. She, also, asked the court to change the name of the Red Bowling Road to Johnny & Joyce Marcum Lane because it is causing some confusion with emergency personnel. She stated that everyone on the road has given permission to change the name. The court agreed to put it on their agenda for the next meeting.
Cheryl from KRADD gave an update on things that are changing with KRADD. She stated, “the USDA Communities Facilities will be changing slightly but they don't know what it looks like yet.” She is working with Brandon Moore from the Owsley County Search & Rescue to try to get them some grants to fix their building.
Brandon Moore told the court that there are about 14 members in the Search & Rescue Squad right now. They are doing fundraisers and paying for some things out of their own pockets to get the equipment fixed and ready. Brandon explained that he is working with Cheryl on trying to get the Community Facilities Grant. He told the court that 6-8 of the members are certified as Search & Rescue. As soon as they can find out when and where to go, the rest will be getting certified. Brandon explained that the City of Booneville and Partnership Housing had given a total of $2,500 to help with getting some of the equipment back up and running. Magistrate Jerry McIntosh suggested that Brandon get the number of certified members and come back to the next meeting. The Fiscal Court will look at what they can do to help them.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Sheriff 2021 Annual Order setting the maximum amount for deputies and assistants. A motion was made and carried to set the tax rate at the compensating rate which is the same as last year. A motion was made and carried to continue with NO Sunday alcohol sales in the county. A motion was made and carried to reappoint Kendall Robinson as a health department board member. A motion was made and carried to change the name of the Kenneth Barrett Road to Oliver Farm Lane.
Judge Turner stated that Teleworks is looking for people that might be interested in working in Cosmetics and Beauty. They are paying $12 an hour with benefits. If you know someone that is looking for a job in this field, have them get in touch with Carla Gabbard at Teleworks.
Judge Turner told the court that they are getting a jailer's van and they are using LGED and a Rural Development Grant. A motion was made and carried to pay out of the LGED. A motion was made and carried to pay part of the Little Sturgeon property. Judge Turner stated that the rest could be paid in a couple of months. On the audits, this is another deal on the LGED where we pay it and they reimburse us. It is for $100,000. A motion was made and carried to approve this.
Judge Turner informed the court that one employee had been in quarantine for exposure to covid. The employee then got sick with it. The employee is due back to work in a day or so. “More people are mailing their Solid Waste payments in and more are starting to use their credit cards,” Judge Turner said.
The court was informed that someone has a good used garbage truck for sale. A motion was made and carried to allow Tim Dean and Tracy Sebastian to go and look at the truck and if it is what they say it is, the court could purchase it.
Judge Turner said that the FEMA ice storm work is about to be closed out. A motion was made and carried to put the blacktop back on the agenda for next month. This is a blacktop that the county has been promised for going on 3 years now and it still has not been done.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By:
Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.