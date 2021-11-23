The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session. Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. Roll call was done for both in person and virtual attendees. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented.
Dr. Tim Bobrowski, OC School Superintendent, stated that the board would like to recognize some Cross Country State Qualifiers: for Middle School-Delaney Smith and Matthew Darling and for Middle/High School-Adrianna Halsey and Tristan Jack Darling. The coaches, Sylvia and Justin McIntosh were also recognized. They have worked very hard and this is the first time that we have had such a good year. We have state qualifiers this year as well.
The week of November 15-19, 2021 is Kentucky Engagement Week at Owsley County High School. Sue Christian talked to the board about some things that are going on for this. She said, “we still have the parent task force. This group's focus is on families from Head Start to K-12. We do a lot of things that support the school. Covid interfered last year. We revisited our program, A.R.O.C. (Adults Raising Others Children). In 2013 when we started this program, 21.6% of our children were being raised by an adult other than a parent. We have improved quite a bit. We are at around 13% now. We meet once a month at the Rec Center.” She went on to tell the board about another program that they are offering. “It is called 'Raising Little Owls' and it is focused on preschoolers and Head Start families. They do an online discussion once a week and meet in person once a month as soon as we have a secure location. We also do a STEM activity every week and I do a home visit every single week with these families.”
Chelsea Harris, College and Crew Navigator with GEARUP at Owsley County High School, told the board about a few of the things that they are working on for the Kentucky Engagement Week. “We will be doing student made signs in the student drop off loop thanking parents for all that they do for our schools and their students. We are going to be sending postcards to our cohort students. We will also have a student 'DreamBoard' outside the lunchroom where students can make a kind of mosaic of their dreams that they have for themselves, as well as some STEM activities that we will have going on during lunch for the students. We are going to have a 'paying for college' family engagement family night. I will be talking to parents about all of the different methods for paying for college. All the things that they need to know now for their freshmen. Our student leadership team has been going really good for us. It
is composed of 10 students, a mix of freshmen and sophomores. They had to apply to be in the student leadership.”
Rachel Hisel and Candace Thomas presented the board with some possibilities for the senior trip. Washington is at the top of the list for the senior trip. There are options on the seniors getting to spend a couple of days at Virginia Beach. The plans for the trip should be more definite by the next board meeting. “This is the smallest group of seniors to come through our school in a long time,” said Dr. Tim Bobrowski.
A motion was made and carried to approve the board minutes from the October meeting. Autumn Herald gave the Financial Report for the board. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve FY 2022 KETS First Offer of Assistance in the amount of $5,574.00 to be escrowed for up to 3 years. A motion was made and carried to approve Family Medical Leave for Zella Yvetta Kidd from November 1, 2021-January 4, 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel Expenses for October and November, 2021. A motion was made and carried to approve to advertise for bids for a new chiller/equipment installation at OCHS.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: review the SBDM reports from both OCES and OCHS, approve 2022-2023 Head Start 5 Year Continuation Application, approve 2022-2023 Head Start Budget, approve 2022-2023 Head Start T/TA Plan, approve Child Nutrition Procurement Plan, approve/accept bid for new chiller/equipment and installation at OCHS, approve fundraisers (Class of 2022 T-shirts and poinsettias, Class of 2024 Poppin Popcorn, Class of 2025).
The board recognized Kaila Godfrey UNITE Position. They also employed Sky Kimberlin and Carlisa Barrett as substitute cooks, Candace Smith as Itinerant Special Education Teacher, Shana Montgomery as Instructional Assistant I (Special Education Aide), Jeremy Brewer as certified substitute teacher, Blake Roberts as Archery Coach at the elementary school, Rodrick Bingham as Archery Coach at the Middle /High School, Kennedi Hudson as a classified substitute, Debbie Smith as .5 Literacy Coach/.5 Instructional Coach (Striving Readers Grant), Emily Brandenburg, Hannah Tipton and Jazmin Ratliff as substitutes in Head Start/Early Head Start (pending paperwork), Neil Mullins as volunteer middle school volleyball coach, Sharron Adams as a volunteer/chaperone for GEARUP and Rodrick Bingham and Blake Roberts as volunteer trapp coach. The board also accepted the resignations of Kennedi Hudson as SPED Aide (effective 11/5/2021) and William Noah Noble (effective 10/28/2021).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson-Editor
