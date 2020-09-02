During the August 6, 2020 local board of health meeting in Owsley County, Kentucky, OC Circuit Court Clerk, Mike Mays was nominated and elected to serve as Chairman for the local board of health.
Mr. Mays replaced Mayor Charles Long who had served as Chairman for numerous years.
Mr. Mays has served on the District Board of Health since 2019. He feels it is an honor to be selected to serve as Chairman to serve the people of Owsley County.
