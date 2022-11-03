OC Middle School Boys Basketball Updates

8th grader Andrew Terry, leading scorer, rebounder and assists for the Middle Owls boys. Andrew is also a returning high school varsity player who saw a lot of minutes last season as a 7th grader.

Coach Jeremy Brewer and assistant Matt Wright began the Owsley County Middle School basketball season two weeks ago and have already played 6 games, most of them away. I had a chance to get some photos for the Sentinel in their recent home game with Oneida Baptist. Besides OBI, the Owls have played games with Menifee County, Wolfe County, Lee County, and Clark County.

     The 6th grade team is led by Bryson Bowling in scoring and assists. Fletcher Hatton is the leading rebounder.

