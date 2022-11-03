OC Middle School Boys Basketball Updates

Coach Jeremy Brewer and assistant Matt Wright began the Owsley County Middle School basketball season two weeks ago and have already played 6 games, most of them away. I had a chance to get some photos for the Sentinel in their recent home game with Oneida Baptist. Besides OBI, the Owls have played games with Menifee County, Wolfe County, Lee County, and Clark County.
The 6th grade team is led by Bryson Bowling in scoring and assists. Fletcher Hatton is the leading rebounder.
Elijah Hatton leads the 7th grade in scoring and rebounds. Preston Strong is second leading scorer and leads in assists for the team.
Andrew Terry and Dalton Sebastian lead the 8th grade team in scoring. Terry is also top rebounder and assists leader. Daniel Caudill is second in rebounds for the Owls.
The 6th grade has a record of 3-1, the 7th grade is 3-3, and the 8th grade is 1-6 after having to record 2 wins as forfeits.
The teams have taken group and individual photos and we will have those with more information on the season in upcoming articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.