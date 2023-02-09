Craig, Chad E., 46, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Warrant for Owsley County Court: Flagrant non-support. Arrested on 1/24/2023.
Craig, Chad E., 46, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Warrant for Owsley County Court: Flagrant non-support. Arrested on 1/24/2023.
McIntosh, Roy Edward, 48, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Driving on DUI suspended - 2nd offense. Arrested on 1/24/2023.
Gabbard, Timothy B., 36, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Warrant for Owsley County Court: Flagrant non-support. Arrested on 1/25/2023.
Green, Nicholas B., 31, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Warrant for Lee County Court. Arrested on 1/26/2023.
Hughes, Jason B., 49, Boonville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance 1st (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia. Arrested on 1/26/2023.
Roberts, Mika, 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Warrant for Owsley County Court. Arrested on 1/26/2023.
Bowling, Jordan, 35, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication. Arrested on 1/27/2023.
Smith, Natasha, 27, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to maintain required insurance – 1st; No registration receipt; Rear license not illuminated; Giving officer false identifying information; Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended operating license; Drug paraphernalia; Serving bench warrant for Pike County; Serving bench warrant for Breathitt County Court. Arrested on 1/27/2023.
Noble, Gary W., 41, Jackson, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Bench Warrant for Owsley County.
Fields, Roderick, 41, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance - 1st (Heroin); Trafficking in controlled substance – Methamphetamine; Wanton endangerment - 1st (police officer); Tampering with physical evidence.
Bennett, Ricky, 27, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Serving Warrant for Owsley County Court: Failure to appear. Arrested on 1/29/2023.
