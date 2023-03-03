Silcox, Kenneth, 48, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant – Fayette County; Operating on suspended operators license; Failure to maintain required insurance; No registration plates. Arrested on 2/20/2023.
Gumm, Benny E., 67, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine); Possession of defaced firearm; Possession of firearm by convicted felon; DUI suspended 1st offense. Arrested on 2/22/2023.
Bowling, Christopher, 37, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading 2nd– Owsley County Warrant served – Lee County; Speeding; Reckless driving; Wanton endangerment 2nd– police officer; Fleeing or evading. Arrested on 2/24/2023.
Reed, Thomas, 38, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance; Possession of marijuana; Prescription controlled substance not in proper container; Possession of controlled substance 2nd degree. Arrested on 2/23/2023.
McIntosh, Gary B., 58, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Fayette County Warrant – Probation violation. Arrested on 2/24/2023.
Abercrombie, Brett, 33, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Warrant – Owsley County: Terroristic threatening. Arrested on 2/24/2023.
McIntosh, David, 59, Booneville, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant – Owsley County: Non payment of fines. Arrested on 2/24/2023.
Sizemore, Lannie, 54, Manchester, Ky. Charge(s): Warrant – Owsley County: No operators license; No Kentucky registration receipt; Drug paraphernalia; Failure to produce insurance card. Arrested on 2/19/2023.
