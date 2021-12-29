Owls Basketball Report

By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
Owsley County faced a familiar foe this week, as well as district rival, when they hosted the Estill County Engineers at the Palace. Estill has lost a few of their key pieces from last year’s district championship team, with the biggest loss that of Landon Napier to transfer. Napier was named MVP of last year’s district tournament, as well as Defensive Award winner, and is now presently leading the region’s number 1 ranked team, Perry Central, in scoring. So, replacing someone of that stature is not easy but the Engineer’s talent pool was not left completely empty. Two key players were a factor in this game. Kade Benton scored 18 points and Will Isfort added 16 to lead the Engineer attack on their way to a victory over the Owls.
Estill had a 31-15 lead at the halftime break, and extended the lead 52-26 after a big third period blitz. Both teams scored 13 apiece in the last quarter for the final winning score of 65-39.
Estill shot 43% from the floor in the game, and was also able to get to the free throw line on numerous drives to the basket. They shot 27 free throws and made 17. The Owls, on the other hand, shot 5 free throws and made 1. Estill had 37 rebounds and Owsley had 30. Owsley made four 3 point shots and Estill made two.
Owsley was led in scoring by Xander Terry with 18. Seth Schott scored 8 points, Mason Smith had 6, Andrew Terry 4, Anthony Burns 2 and McKindrick Little had 1. Schott led in rebounds with 9 and Xander had 8.
Owsley’s next game is at home January 3 in the All A when they play Wolfe County in the first round.
