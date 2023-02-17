Owsley County played three games last week and have two this week as they finish the regular season and prepare for their district tournament matchup with Powell County February 21.
The Owls welcomed Oneida Baptist Institute to The Palace and were seeking to get back in the winning column after weeks of fighting injuries and sickness that had weakened an already young team. Owlsey had defeated OBI the opening game of the season by double digits in Oneida back in early December but this game turned out to be more challenging. Adding to the difficulty was a knee issue with starting guard and second leading scorer Andrew Terry who did not play. But Owsley fought tooth and nail and was able to pull out a 61-60 victory. One of the most pleasant surprises was the hot shooting of freshman guard Dylan Gay who made 4 treys of 8 attempts and finished the game with a team high 18 points. For the game the Owls made 11 shots from behind the arc and were 6/8 from the free throw line. Wes Cope had 11 points, Kevin Hayton scored 10 and had 5 rebounds. Seth Schott, who has played the entire season with a sore knee injured in the season opener, scored 9 points. Chase Pryse scored 6, Mason Smith 5 and Logan Reed 2. Logan also was team high with 9 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.