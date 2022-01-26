Owls Fall To Menifee

Owsley County got the best of Menifee in the opening game of the season in early December in Frenchburg but the Wildcats were able to split the season’s two games last week with a 65-61 victory in Booneville.
Menifee controlled the first half of play and held a 33-19 lead at halftime. However, Owsley came roaring back in the second half to cut the double digit lead to 2 points. Menifee was able to hold on, though, and pull out the 4 point win.
The Owls attack was fueled by senior guard Xander Terry and sophomore guard Seth Schott’s scoring. Terry ended the game with 25 points and Schott totaled 16. Mason Smith scored 7 points, Andrew Terry 4, Wes Cope 4, McKindrick Little 3 and Landon Foister had 2. Xander led the Owls in rebounds with 8 and Wes Cope had 6.
Eli Johnson led Menifee with 27 points and Trey Abner tossed in 23 points and added 15 rebounds.
Owsley shot 40% for the game and Menifee was at 51%. Both teams made five 3 point shots. Menifee won the rebound battle 39-35.
Owsley County’s next game is Monday, Jan 24 against Ligon Lego School from Floyd County (game results will be in next week’s Sentinel sports edition). The Owls also have upcoming games at Jenkins on Jan 25, and a home district game with Powell County on Jan 28.
By: Deron Mays - Sentinel Sports Writer
