Owls Ready For 2021-22 Season

The Owsley County Owls (above) season begins Tuesday, Nov 30 at Menifee County and new coach Neil Terry has a roster full of energetic young men ready to hit the hardwood. Terry is a very familiar face to basketball in Owsley, being that he played for the Owls and graduated in 1994. He was an assistant coach at Jackson County last season.
He will have six seniors, one junior, three sophomores, one freshman and one seventh grader on the team. Two starters, senior McKindrick Little and sophomore Seth Schott, return from last year’s team. The coaches’ son, Xander Terry, came with his father from Jackson County and averaged 15 ppg for the Generals last season and will be another experienced player who will start guard.
Anthony Burns, a senior guard, played key reserve minutes last season. Freshman Wes Cope has shown great improvement in his game, as well as sophomore guard Mason Smith. Other players that will round out the roster and compete for playing time are senior Landon Foster, sophomore Trenton Herald, senior Randon Neeley, senior Mason Reed, junior Tyler Bowling and the coaches other son, seventh grader Andrew Terry.
Coach Terry is excited about the upcoming season.
“I have a good group of young men and they have worked very hard getting ready for this season. We’re looking forward to the challenge”
Terry has expectations same as all coaches. “We want to compete in the district and region this season to get ready for post
season. We want to win our district tournament and get into regional play.”
Owsley has three starters that have seen starting varsity time with the return of McKindrick Little and Xander Terry, who are repeating their senior seasons. For Xander it will mark the sixth straight season he has started varsity.
“We have seniors that are leaders on this team”, stated Terry. He also pointed out that McKindrick and Xander have reconnected and bonded from years past when they played together in middle school. Seth Schott is the other returning starter and is one of the hardest playing athletes in the region.
When asked about the team’s weaknesses Terry said, “Beyond our three returning starters we are very inexperienced. Also we are not a team with a lot of size, and defending the interior will be a challenge.”
Terry said he loves his team’s chemistry and how they play together. “We want to put a competitive team on the floor and give it 100% every game”, stated Terry.
He has a good schedule with the usual seeded district games and teams such as Hazard, Breathitt County, Jackson County, Letcher County Central, Middlesboro, Leslie County, Wolfe County, and Berea added to the mix. It should be an exciting season for the athletes, coaches and fans.
By: Deron Mays
