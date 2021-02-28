Owsley County Owls have been out of action for the past two weeks due to Covid issues but Coach Gary Bowling's team is ready to resume play Friday, February 26 against Jackson City in Booneville.
Also a possible reschedule of the Perry Central game could be Sunday afternoon February 28 in Hazard. The Owls will travel to Estill County March 2, play Letcher Central at home March 5, Cordia at home March 9, and Buckhorn at home March 11. Also there is a district makeup game to be rescheduled at Powell County and a possible game with Hazard.
By: Deron Mays
Sports Writer
