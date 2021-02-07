Owsley added to their win totals this week with a pair of victories over district rival Powell County and another over Riverside Christian. The win over Powell gives them a 3-1 record in the 56th district seeding with games remaining at Powell and Estill.
The game with Powell in Booneville was a back and forth contest, with Powell jumping out to an 18 -11 lead and Owsley dominating the second quarter to take a 32-29 lead at the halfway point. The Owls also won the third quarter by 15-11 and had what appeared to be a comfortable 12 point lead early into the last quarter but a series of miscues and missed shots by Owsley gave the Pirates some hope and allowed them back into the game. They kept cutting away at the lead and had possession of the ball with about 4 seconds left on the clock and Owsley leading 63-61. They got an open corner 3 point attempt that would have given Powell the win but the ball bounced off the rim as the horn sounded to end the game. Owsley held on for the two point win.
Senior Drew Noe led the Owls with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds. Trent Combs had 14 points and 3 blocked shots. Jake McCoy, sophomore guard playing on a sore knee, scored 11 points and had 7 assists. Senior forward McKindrick Little scored 13 points on some hot shooting, particularly in the first half. Seth Schott had 5 points and Landon Foister scored 1. Cole Dunn led Powell with 16 points and Jacob Townsend had 14. Owsley shot 43% for the game and Powell was at 40%. The Pirates won the rebounding 38-33.
Owsley hosted Riverside Christian Friday and it gave Coach Gary Bowling an opportunity to play some of his younger kids. The Rams are winless on the year and have a small number of players on their roster. So the JV team saw much of the action. They jumped out to an 18-2 lead and before all was finished they placed nine players in the scoring column on their way to a 64-29 victory. Scoring for the game: Conner Head 14, Anthony Burns 10, McKindrick Little 8, WesCope 7, Randon Neeley 6, John Allen 4, Daniel Mayes 4. Dylan Mayes 8, Landon Foister 3.
The Owls play three games this week: at Jackson City Tuesday, at Hazard Thursday, and at Riverside Christian Friday.
