Sophomore guard Seth Schott drove the lane and and made a last second basket to secure a big comeback 56-54 victory for the Owls over the Berea Pirates on Senior Night before loud and rumbustious maroon and white clad fan base. Schott received hugs and high fives from teammates, coaches and fans.
The Owls had fallen behind by as much as 14 points in the second half before they slowly began to chip away at the Berea lead. Senior guard Xander Terry had a big game, going for 37 points on 60% FG shooting and 14/18 from the free throw line. But the contest was still an uphill battle for the Owls as they slowly fell behind by double digits and then slowly played their way back until they finished it off in the last seconds with Schott’s heroics.
Schott had 8 points for the game. Another big factor was the duo of seniors McKindrick Little and Mason Reed who together did a fantastic job on the boards, combining for 15 rebounds. Reed and Little each scored 4 points. Senior Randon Neeley nailed a big 3 from the corner to help propel the comeback.
The Owls also had a game at Nicholas County Feb 17. Owsley fell behind 21-9 in the first quarter and the Bluebirds used a 24-7 scoring blitz in the third quarter to put the Owls at bay and win the game 74-45.
Xander Terry led Owsley with 29 points and 7 rebounds. Seth Schott scored 8 points, Andrew Terry 3, Anthony Burns 2, McKnidrick Little 2 and Landon Foister 1.
The Owls will play top seeded Estill County in the first round of the district tournament at Lee County on Tuesday, Feb 22.
By: Deron Mays
