Combs, Chasity Brooke, 32, Booneville, Ky. Arresting Agency: OC
Sheriff's Dept. Charge(s): To Answer the Following: Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines. Arrested on 4/28/2022.
Deaton, Rebecca Lynn, 30, Booneville, Ky. Arresting Agency: OC
Sheriff's Dept. Charge(s): To Answer the Following: Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear. Arrested on 4/30/2022.
Little, Travis, 36, Booneville, Ky. Arresting Agency: OC Sheriff's Dept. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Shoplifting. Arrested
on 4/29/2022.
