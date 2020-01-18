Owsley County Circuit Court

Hon. William D. Leach
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan Nicole. Arraignment. Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty Plea; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty Plea. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 01/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Little, Shawn C. Review/Warrant. Charge(s): Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container 1st, Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge. Show Cause Hearing Scheduled for 07/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Collins, James. Preliminary Hearing/Warrant. Charge(S): Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp Auto-$500 or More But Under/$10,000. Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 01/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, LaCausta. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury. Status Hearing Scheduled for 04/09/2020. Jury Trial Scheduled for 05/07/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hall, Ira. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, etc. .08 1st Offense; Public Intoxication Controlled Permit Violations. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 04/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, William. Review/Warrant. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Continued to 01/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chatt, Joseph Craig. Arraignment. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000. Complainant Asked to Dismiss. Commonwealth Attorney Moves to Dismiss With/Out Prejudice.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Gary. Arraignment. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support, Not Guilty Plea. Defendant Waives Days. Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 01/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Kenneth. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot), Not Guilty; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty Plea. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 01/23/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Jarvis. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(S): Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp Auto-$500 or More But Under/$10,000. Defendant Waives Days. Continued to 01/16/2020.
