Owsley County Circuit Court

Hon. William D. Leach

     

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan Nicole.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea;  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty Plea;  Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty Plea.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 01/23/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Little, Shawn C.  Review/Warrant.  Charge(s):  Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container 1st, Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge.  Show Cause Hearing Scheduled for 07/23/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Collins, James.  Preliminary Hearing/Warrant.  Charge(S):  Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp Auto-$500 or More But Under/$10,000.  Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 01/23/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, LaCausta.  Pretrial Conference/Summons.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury.  Status Hearing Scheduled for 04/09/2020.  Jury Trial Scheduled for 05/07/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hall, Ira.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, etc. .08 1st Offense;  Public Intoxication Controlled Permit Violations.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 04/23/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, William.  Review/Warrant.  Charge(s):  Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine);  Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.  Continued to 01/23/2020.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chatt, Joseph Craig.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Burglary, 3rd Degree;  Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000.  Complainant Asked to Dismiss.  Commonwealth Attorney Moves to Dismiss With/Out Prejudice.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Gary.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support, Not Guilty Plea.  Defendant Waives Days.  Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 01/23/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Kenneth.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot), Not Guilty;  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty Plea.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 01/23/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Jarvis.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(S):  Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp Auto-$500 or More But Under/$10,000.  Defendant Waives Days.  Continued to 01/16/2020.

