Owsley District Court Scheduled for 3/17/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance; Rear License not Illuminated; License to be in Possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Taulbee, Heather. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christin. Review. Charge(s): Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Perdue, Brittany. Review. Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
