Owsley County 

Circuit Court 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Jeffero. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault, 1stDegree-Domestic Violence; Strangulation 1stDegree; Unlawful Imprisonment-1stDegree. Scheduled for 9/6/2021.

 

District Court

 Scheduled for 9/2/2021

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Grigsby, Russell F. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cultivate in Marijuana-< 5 Plants-1stOffense. 

      Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Davidson, Scotty. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Herman I. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others $500 < $1,000. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Autumn. Review. Charge(s): No Operators/Moped License.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spicer, Travis None. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Substance-1st; Wanton Endangerment-1stDegree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Lonnie W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Failure to RegisterTransfer of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Assault-3rdDegree-Police/Probation Officer; Escape-3rdDegree; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (On Foot); Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Tampering with Physical Evidence; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencers, Joseph B. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Controlled Substance-1st; Possession Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndOffense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense-Opiates; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1stDegree (On Foot); Menacing.

 

Scheduled for 9/9/2021

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful Transaction with/Minor-3rdDegree. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Trena Nicole. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, Lacausta. Review. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence Minor Injury.

