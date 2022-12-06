Owsley County District Court Docket for 11/17/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Tonya. Review. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bethune, Makeeia. Review. Charge(s): Harassment – No physical contact.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Escape - 3rd degree; Resisting arrest; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1st degree; 3 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; 2 Counts of Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer – identi.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Richard Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Wanton endangerment -1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Dalton. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Jeremy John. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ratliff, Shawn Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Danny Marshall. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operation of mobile home park w/o permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Stanley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover B. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Jacquiline. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,00 < $10,000; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christoper. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Anderson, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John M. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Benny Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 26 mph over/greater; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 1st; Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing -3rd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Steven R. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Joseph B. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance – 2nd; Improper display of registration plates; Improper registration plate; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Clark, Robert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; License to be in possession; Disregarding Stop sign.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Annie. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Brittany. Review. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators license.
Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 12/2/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Other Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Procure or promote use of minor by electronic means.
Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 12/5/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan. Sentencing. Charge(s): Burglary, 1st degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto - $10,000 or more but under/$1,000,000; Theft by unlawful taking/disp – firearm; Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Procure or promote use of minor by electronic means.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 12/1/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reeves, John A. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Marcia D. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Paul. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mayes, April Dawn. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Dallas A. Arraignment. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Rear license not illuminated; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to notify address change to Department od Transportation; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; License to be in possession; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon None. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Contempt of court; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 1st degree; Assault 4th degree domestic violence no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowman, Kimberly. Review. Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st and 2nd offense; Resisting arrest; Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Review. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Jacquiline. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000; Theft by unlawful taking all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven Brian. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Richard Charles. Preliminary Hearing. Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (Motor Vehicle); 2 Counts of Wanton endangerment- -1st degree.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 12/5/2022
Owsley County District Court Docket for 12/6/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chandler, Jefferson Neal. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Scottie None. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Little, Patricia Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
