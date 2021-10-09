Owsley County COURT DOCKET

Owsley County District Court Docket for 9/30/2021
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Russell, Mary Ethel. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Jean. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Brady None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expircd Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Review. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display of Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tillery, David L. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating MotorVehicle Under/Influence Controlled Substance–1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Careless Driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ridnour, Larry Scott. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Osborne, Jordan. Sentencing. Charge(s): Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Edward Dean. Review. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Aaron E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Lonnie W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stOffense (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence-1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis Ray. Sentencing. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 2ndDegree, 1stOffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Chris. Jury Trial. Charge(s): Local Burning Ban; Disorderly Conduct, 1stDegree; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (On Foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Davidson, Scotty. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Trena Nicole. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Robby Lee. Review. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to be in Possession; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Review. Charge(s): Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; License to be in Possession; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. David McIntosh. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gilbert, Kenneth Junior. Review. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven B. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): No Tail Lamps; Careless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence .08-2nd; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 10/04/2021
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fathring Jennifer. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Forgery, 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Jeffery. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto-$500 or More But Under/$10,000; Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Theft by Unlawful All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking/ DISP-Firearm.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Burglary, 1stDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto-$10,000 or More But Under/$1,000,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking/DISP-Firearm; Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle-1stOffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Donald. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault, 2ndDegree; Criminal Mischief-3rdDegree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Homer. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2ndor > Offense (>= 10 D.U. Opiates).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Carl. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Begley, Kristopher. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kilburn, Johnny. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance , 1stDegree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Robby. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (>= 2GMS Methamphetamine); Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Michael Wayne. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Possession Controlled Substance, 3rdDegree-Drug Unspecified; Escape-3rdDegree; Resisting Arrest; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Substance-1st; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Myron. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 4 Counts of Wanton Endangerment-1stDegree; Assault, 2ndDegree; Assault 4thDegree No Visible Injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Arraignment. Charge(s): 2 Counts Burglary, 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Jeffery. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts Burglary, 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Anthony Dale. Review. Charge(s): Violation of Conditions of Release.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Begley, Kristopher. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Sidney. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Murder.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lewis, Kenneth. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Sexual Abuse, 1stDegree, Victim Under/12 Years of Age; Distribution of Obscene Matter-1 Unit of Material.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cornett, James. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Sexual Abuse, 1stDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Seale, Gary. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lewis, Albert. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP From Building $500 or More But Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Carl. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Possession Controlled Substance, 2ndDegree-Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (>= 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000; Obscuring the Identity of a Machine $500 <$10,000.
