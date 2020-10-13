Owsley County Court Dockets

Hon.
William D.
Leach
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smiddy, Sheila. Review/Summons/Warrant. Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Plea of Guilty, $50 + Court Costs; Resisting Arrest, Plea of Guilty, $50. Recall Bench Warrant. Show Cause Hearing Scheduled 3/18/21.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas Ray. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury. Warrant of Arrest Issued. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support. Continued to 11/19/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Card Under/$10,000. Continued to 2/18/21.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandenburg, James T. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/21.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Tony None. Preliminary Hearing. Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Drugs .08 2nd Offense; Driving DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Aggravator; Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License. Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex Franklin. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. Warrant of Arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); 1st Degree Possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense. Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Becknell, Kenneth M. Preliminary Hearing/Summons. Charge(s): 1st Degree Possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense. Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Wendell Lee. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Commonwealth Attorney Amends to Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd, Plea of Guilty; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Plea of Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd-Drug Unspecified, Plea of Guilty. Sentencing Scheduled for 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Myron. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 2nd Degree. Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Myron Elm. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $10,000 or More But Under/$1,000,000; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree. Continued to 9/24/2020. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree. Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex, Franklin. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Johnny. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree. Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 10/15/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Becknell, Kenneth M. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Wanda Marie. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cole, Cathy. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Tony. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$10,000. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda All. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda All. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Margaret. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Isaacs, Joy. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ashcraft, Joyce Ann. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Anna Marie Fay. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Jimmy. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dean, Jo Ann. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandenburg, Alberta. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mays, Randall A. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Doug. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period. Continued to 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest. Continued to 9/24/2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.