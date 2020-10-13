Owsley County Court Dockets

Hon. 

William D. 

Leach

     

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smiddy, Sheila.  Review/Summons/Warrant.  Charge(s):  Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Plea of Guilty, $50 + Court Costs;  Resisting Arrest, Plea of Guilty, $50.  Recall Bench Warrant.  Show Cause Hearing Scheduled 3/18/21.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas Ray.  Arraignment.  Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support.  Continued to 11/19/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Card Under/$10,000.  Continued to 2/18/21. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandenburg, James T.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/21.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Tony None.  Preliminary Hearing.  Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Drugs .08 2nd Offense; Driving DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Aggravator;  Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine);  Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.  Continued to 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex Franklin.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.  Warrant of Arrest.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David W.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol);  1st Degree Possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense.  Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Becknell, Kenneth M.  Preliminary Hearing/Summons.  Charge(s):  1st Degree Possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense.  Continued to 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Wendell Lee.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Commonwealth Attorney Amends to Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd, Plea of Guilty;  Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Plea of Guilty;  Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd-Drug Unspecified, Plea of Guilty.  Sentencing Scheduled for 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Myron.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Assault, 2nd Degree.  Continued to 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Myron Elm.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $10,000 or More But Under/$1,000,000;  Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.  Continued to 9/24/2020.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree.  Continued to 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex, Franklin.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Johnny.  Pretrial Conference/Summons.  Charge(s):  Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree.  Continued to 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 10/15/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Becknell, Kenneth M.  Pretrial Conference/Summons.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).  Continued to 9/24/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Wanda Marie.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cole, Cathy.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Tony.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$10,000.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda All.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Angel, Brenda All.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Margaret.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Isaacs, Joy.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ashcraft, Joyce Ann.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Anna Marie Fay.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Jimmy.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dean, Jo Ann.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandenburg, Alberta.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mays, Randall A.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Doug.  Review.  Charge(s):  Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$500 WithIn 6 Month Period.  Continued to 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher D.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury;  Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree;  Resisting Arrest.  Continued to 9/24/2020.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you