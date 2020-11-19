Honorable William D. Leach
11-18-20
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Collins, James Robert. Pretrial Conference/Warrant. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$500. Recall Bench Warrant. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rdDegree. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 11/19/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 11/19/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Danny. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operation of a Mobile Home Park With/Out Permit. Continued to 1/7/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Jerry None. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Drugs/etc. .08 , Aggravating Circumstances), 2nd. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dixon, James Scott. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield. Commonwealth Attorney Amends to All Other Traffic Offenses. Failure to Appear/Dept. of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Aaron. Review. Charge(s): Fleeing or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (On Foot). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Eric F. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief-3rdDegree. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rdDegree; Resisting Arrest. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Adams, Travis L. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree; Menacing. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas, Ronnie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence Minor Injury. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowman, Kimberly G. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Reckless Driving; Operate Motor Vehicle Under/Influence of Alcohol/Drugs With/.08 Aggravating Circumstances 1stOffense; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hager, Matthew. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 1/7/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex Franklin. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. Continued to 11/12/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Donald C. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 2ndDegree; Criminal Mischief-3rdDegree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rdDegree. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Donnie. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property. Continued to 11/12/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex Franklin. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt od Court. Continued to 11/12/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Keller, Alex. Arraignment. Charge(s): Contempt of Court. Continued to 11/12/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief, 2ndDegree, Not Guilty Plea. Continued to 12/3/2020.
