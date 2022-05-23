Owsley County District Court Docket for 5/19/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Junior. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,00 < $10,000; Receiving stolen property $1,00 < $10,000; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing-3rddegree; Public intoxication controlled substance
(excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Ricky Jr. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000; Criminal
trespassing-3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa Gail. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Probation violation (for felony offense).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lawson, John Shawn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): 2 Counts of terroristic threatening, 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of court; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Junior. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of court; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christin. Review. Charge(s): Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Sasha N. Review. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (> = 2GMS Methamphetamine); One headlight; Failure to or improper signal; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Powell, Alexis. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 1stdegree; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Criminal abuse-1stdegree-child 12 or under; Wanton endangerment-1stdegree.
