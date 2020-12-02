Hon. William D. Leach

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Theft of Services.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gipson, Bessie Sharon.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Harboring a Vicious Animal.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Donnie Bru.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense, Plea of Guilty, $50.00 + Costs.  Continued to 5/20/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Blakeman, Brian David.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Reckless Driving, Not Guilty Plea;  Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Not Guilty Plea;  Improper Passing, Not Guilty Plea;  Failure to or Improper Signal, Not Guilty Plea;  Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea;  Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty Plea;  Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd (On Foot), Not Guilty Plea;  Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Not Guilty Plea;  No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt, Not Guilty Plea.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Blakeman, Brian David.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  No/Expired Registration Plates, Not Guilty Plea;  Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st, Not Guilty Plea;  Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Not Guilty Plea;  Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08-2nd (Aggravating Circumstances), Not Guilty Plea;  Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Not Guilty Plea;  Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Shelia Watts.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension-2nd Degree.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Laura Rose.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury;  Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chatt, Damien Kyle.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury.  Continued to 12/3/2020.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th DegreeDomestic Violence Minor Injury;  Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse.  Pretrial Conference.  Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury;  Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse.  Pretrial Conference/Warrant.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty, $50.00 + Costs.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Earnest Gene.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Cultivate in Marijuana-<5 Plants-1st Offense.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Taylor, Phyllis Jean.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Cultivate in Marijuana-<5 Plants-1st Offense.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Collins, James Robert.  Review.  Charge(s):  Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License;  Defective Brakes;  Rear License Not Illuminated.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2021.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chatt, Damien Kyle.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Instructional Permit Violations, Plea of Guilty;  No/Expired Registration Plates, Merge;  Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st, Plea of Guilty;  No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt, Merge.  Sentencing Scheduled for 12/3/3030.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support.  Continued to 12/17/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cupp, Debra Lyn.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Cultivation of Marijuana, 5 or More Plants; 1st Offense.  Continued to 2/4/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven B.  Preliminary Hearing/Summons.  Charge(s):  No Tail Lamps;  Careless Driving;  Failure to Wear Seat Belts;  Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08 – 2nd; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).  Continued to 12/17/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge Order;  Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge Order, Commonwealth Attorney Amends to Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd.  Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve.  Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Travis Russell.  Pretrial Conference/Summons.  Charge(s):  Cultivate in Marijuana - < 5 Plants - 1st Offense.  Continued to 2/4/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kyla.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Possession of Marijuana.  Continued to 1/7/2021. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve;  Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree, Merge.  Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve.  Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve.  Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.

 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you