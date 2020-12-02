Hon. William D. Leach
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gipson, Bessie Sharon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Harboring a Vicious Animal. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Donnie Bru. Arraignment. Charge(s): Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense, Plea of Guilty, $50.00 + Costs. Continued to 5/20/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Blakeman, Brian David. Arraignment. Charge(s): Reckless Driving, Not Guilty Plea; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Not Guilty Plea; Improper Passing, Not Guilty Plea; Failure to or Improper Signal, Not Guilty Plea; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty Plea; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd (On Foot), Not Guilty Plea; Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Not Guilty Plea; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt, Not Guilty Plea. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Blakeman, Brian David. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expired Registration Plates, Not Guilty Plea; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st, Not Guilty Plea; Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Not Guilty Plea; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08-2nd (Aggravating Circumstances), Not Guilty Plea; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Not Guilty Plea; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Shelia Watts. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension-2nd Degree. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Laura Rose. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chatt, Damien Kyle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th DegreeDomestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference/Warrant. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty, $50.00 + Costs.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Earnest Gene. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cultivate in Marijuana-<5 Plants-1st Offense. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Taylor, Phyllis Jean. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cultivate in Marijuana-<5 Plants-1st Offense. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Collins, James Robert. Review. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Defective Brakes; Rear License Not Illuminated. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 2/4/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chatt, Damien Kyle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Instructional Permit Violations, Plea of Guilty; No/Expired Registration Plates, Merge; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st, Plea of Guilty; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt, Merge. Sentencing Scheduled for 12/3/3030.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support. Continued to 12/17/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cupp, Debra Lyn. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Cultivation of Marijuana, 5 or More Plants; 1st Offense. Continued to 2/4/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven B. Preliminary Hearing/Summons. Charge(s): No Tail Lamps; Careless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08 – 2nd; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine). Continued to 12/17/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge Order; Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge Order, Commonwealth Attorney Amends to Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd. Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve. Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Travis Russell. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Cultivate in Marijuana - < 5 Plants - 1st Offense. Continued to 2/4/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kyla. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana. Continued to 1/7/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree, Merge. Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron. Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve. Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Tyron. Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 180 Days to Serve. Review Scheduled for 12/3/2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.