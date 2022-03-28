Owsley County District Court Scheduled for 3/24/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Flinchum,Elizabeth N. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Danny. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operation of a Mobile Home Park WithOut Permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Aaron. Arraignment. Charge(s): Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License to be in Possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Driving on DUI Suspended License-1stOffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Aaron Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowles, Crystal Lynn. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Careless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Chris. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Local Burning Ban; Disorderly Conduct, 1stDegree; Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (On Foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Adams, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension-2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Robert Joe. Review. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hays, Kyle Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to or Improper Signal; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Ruford W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Equipment; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Stanley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to be in Possession; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cope, James Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Baker, William. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; License to be in Possession; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Dexter None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Joshua. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugate, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Registration Plate; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Robinson, Stacy Lynn. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expired Registration Plates; Registration & Title Requirements Vehicle not Operate on Highway.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Robert Joe. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kenley E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Austin Joseph. Arraignment. Charge(s): Resident Hunting/Trapping WithOut License/Permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Hilda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Minor Injury; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to Animals-2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Abuse of Teacher, Prohibited.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis Ray. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Dillon Keith. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No Tail Lamps; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Rear License not Illuminated.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Selena Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Improper Parking Firelane/Block Traveled Portion of Highway.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Steven R. Arraignment. Charge(s): Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Begley, Khris D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bruce W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; One Headlight; No Tail Lamps; Careless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08 1st; Possession Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI Suspended License - 2ndOffense; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Possession of Marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Dakota A. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; Possession of Marijuana; Reckless Driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Robert Joe. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI Suspended License - 2ndOffense; Reckless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol – 2nd.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No Operators/Moped License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Robert Joe. Review. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Russell Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; No Tail Lamps; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Receipt; Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Review. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy . Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Criminal Mischief-2ndDegree; Possession of Burglary Tools.
