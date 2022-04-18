Owsley County Fiscal Court Notes

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, April 11, 2022. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the February minutes as presented.
County Treasurer Dominic Johnson gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $245,336.80 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $133,031.29. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,214.79 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $21,367.31. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $36,774.40 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $11,577.41. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $207,865.38. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receipt of the Treasurer's Report.
Holly Wilder from the Soil Conservation District
