Owsley County Fiscal Court Receives FEMA Flood Money

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, July 11, 2022. Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the May minutes.
County Treasurer Dominic Johnson gave the monthly Treasurer’s Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $94,323.34 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $32,013.24. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $ 593.12 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $13,196.83. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $ 23,851.81 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $3,938. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $467,498.71. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer’s Report.
Judge Turner told the court that he had a Zoom meeting last Thursday with FEMA and another one is scheduled for this Thursday. “We finally got some of the money from the March flood. We received around $192,000.” Dominic Johnson told the court that he had signed and sent out about 4 contracts that were for projects the county has not closed from the ’15-’16 disasters. Judge Turner also reminded the court that the county had taken out a $200,000 loan from KaCo after the March flood. Judge Turner asked for permission for the county treasurer to go ahead and pay $100,000 of this loan back when he pays the bills this month. He explained that there was no interest on the first year of this loan. Then as more of the FEMA money comes in, the treasurer can pay the rest of the loan. A motion was made and carried to give the treasurer permission to pay $100,000 on the KaCo loan.
According to Judge Turner, the county had 3 different LGED Projects that they could not get done in the last fiscal year. He said, “we need to request the transfer of these projects for this fiscal year.” These projects are the USDA RD Match Jailer’s Transport Vehicle ($10,000), USDA RD Match EM Management Vehicle ($10,000) and the Noble Pioneer Village/Faith Hill ($50,000). Then the treasurer also has the Economic Development FOCUS Group Match to hire an Economic Developer (this is along with other counties in our area). Hopefully, this person will be able to help this area bring jobs to this area. A motion was made and carried to
approve the resolution to resubmit these projects.
Judge Turner informed the court that one of the three air conditioning units at the senior citizen’s building was not working this morning. This is the same unit that had the copper stolen out of it before. This time they took a couple of caps. The man from Breathitt Mechanical suggested that the units be replaced on the roof to deter theft. A motion is made and carried to approve getting an estimate to get a new unit.
James Pendergrass, Emergency Manager for Owsley County, told Judge Turner that the Rescue Squad Agreement needs to be accepted yearly. A motion was made and carried to approve the Rescue Squad Agreement. A motion was made and carried to approve the Fire Department Contribution Renewal (2 of the 3 fire departments in Owsley County are certified and get $300/month).
Sheriff Brent Lynch presented his Second Quarter Report to the court. He stated that this report also included the Tax Settlement from last year. This report was done by Russell Stamper. A motion was made and carried to accept the Second Quarterly Report. A motion was made and carried to accept the Sheriff’s Tax Settlement.
Road Foreman Tracy Sebastian gave his monthly report. He stated that all the roads have been bush hogged once. Then they talked about a drainpipe that may or may not be on county property but goes to a cemetery.
Judge Turner said that Solid Waste is chugging along. He stated that they are trying to send less bills to people that they know are deceased. A motion was made and carried to do Transfers as Needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills providing funding is available.
Sheriff Lynch told the court that he would like to donate the white Tahoe from the sheriff’s department to Search & Rescue. The Tahoe will still be in the county’s name and the county will continue to pay the insurance. Judge Turner stated “what I appreciate most about Sheriff Brent Lynch is that we have not had to $1 in medical bills for somebody arrested that got banged up one way or another. I think that is exceptional and shows restraint.” A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
