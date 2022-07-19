Owsley County Fiscal Court Receives FEMA Flood Money

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, July 11, 2022.  Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order.  A motion was made and carried to approve the May minutes.

County Treasurer Dominic Johnson gave the monthly Treasurer’s Report.  The General Fund has a cash balance of $94,323.34 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $32,013.24.  The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $ 593.12 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $13,196.83.  The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $ 23,851.81 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $3,938.  The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $467,498.71.  A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer’s Report.

Recommended for you